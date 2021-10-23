In Newsstand on the Fatto Quotidiano of 24 October: Dell’Utri works for B. on the Renzi-Cuffaro pact

COVID-19 The Green pass does not protect: the number of infected doctors is increasing Bankruptcy – Almost 1,500 white coats infected in the last month and the health care union is now asking: “Be quick with the third doses”

Pollica Vassallo, the Colombian trail “Murder decided by narcos” The fisher mayor – The revelations of a new witness

The dossier The Pensions of the best: we will return to Fornero The League is agitated, the unions as well: but with the funds allocated, an alternative is impossible

italy-usa Ghedi, nuclear exercises underway at the NATO base The secret of the alliance – In the province of Brescia, where the bombs are stored, US troops are trained. The revelations of the expert Hans Kristensen

Bestial evenings Lele Mora, from Rubygate to tigers to the circus Vip? – In the end he does not enter the cage: “the animals are in love, I don’t know what I could do”

Nightmares The Caiman now dreams of the CSM for justice ad personam It is among the functions of the Quirinale

Social strategy The ultimate weapon of the Talib: twitter Continuous-flow messages serve to reassure, but also intimidate millions of followers

Right to pieces Mistrust of Lamorgese: Meloni challenges the allies They organize themselves for a “center-right government” summit and she bombs them from the outside. Without softening her opposition to the government in the least, as both Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini had asked her at Wednesday’s summit at Villa Grande. And so, while the secretary of the Carroccio makes it known from Palermo that he has heard […]

The survey Conte falls, but Renzi remains first behind Bonelli as well Now the numbers also say so, taking a merciless photograph: Matteo Renzi is the most unpopular leader in Italy. In the usual Saturday poll in the Corriere della Sera, Nando Pagnoncelli updates the ranking on personal satisfaction: Renzi is at 14%, a new negative record, even surpassed by politicians forgotten by the media system such as Angelo Bonelli […]

Mignon reformists The “dwarf” Nannicini does the anti-Letta Currents dem – The former Renziano undersecretary wants to run for the secretariat of the Democratic Party

The free seat Collegio Roma 1, the “luxury taxi” of the Democratic Party is ready to load Zinga The luxury taxi is there, ready for use. Indeed, ready to take on board “Nicola”, alias Zingaretti, president of the Lazio Region, former secretary of the Democratic Party, failed mayor of Rome. And the dream of a peaceful future in Parliament. The taxi would be the Collegio Roma 1, now back in the availability of the Democratic Party, after having […]

East in emergency Lockdown for unvaccinated in Austria Distant worlds – More death records in Russia and Moscow locks everything up. Putin: “get immunized”

News leak Amara, minutes photographed from a PC outside the Prosecutor’s Office Hungary – The secret interrogations of the external lawyer Eni on the alleged loggia: from the images you can see a monitor not supplied to the magistrates of Milan

The tragedy on the set “Gun unloaded” investigation clears Alec Baldwin The prop pistol contained live bullets, but Alec Baldwin didn’t know that. New elements begin to emerge about the tragic accident that occurred during the filming of the western film Rust in Santa Fe, USA, which cost the life of Halyna Hutchins, 42-year-old director of photography of the film, while Joel Souza was injured. […]

Palermo Nave Open Arms, trial of Matteo Salvini. All texts admitted, including Richard Gere Richard Gere will also be a witness against Matteo Salvini at the Palermo trial on the Open Arms case. The actor had expressed solidarity in favor of the Spanish NGO, boarding the ship in August 2019 shortly after a rescue. The NGO, however, remained offshore for six days, without obtaining a place of safety for disembarking. […]

Fell in the yard Avellino, drone with 1/2 kg of “grass” lands in prison A drone with a load of half a kilo of hashish crashed, probably due to a breakdown or a wrong maneuver, in the courtyard of the New Pavilion of the Avellino prison and was seized by the prison police, who spotted it thanks to the system of video surveillance. The drug was connected to the drone, like […]

The massacre continues Modena and Ragusa, two deaths at work Fatal accident in Soliera (Modena) where a seventy-year-old worker lost his life falling from the roof of a workshop. According to what is learned, the victim worked for an external company that deals with the maintenance of the roofs. From a first reconstruction it seems that some asbestos panels that the worker was inspecting have yielded. Second victim […] Loading... Advertisements

Tragedy cable car Verbania, the investigating judge of Mottarone becomes president of the Court Donatella Banci Buonamici, the judge of the Mottarone case that ended up under a disciplinary investigation by the CSM, becomes acting president of the court of Verbania: the current president Luigi Montefusco retires. It was the investigating judge Donatella Banci Buonamici who dealt with the tragedy of the cable car in the early hours, but faced with the decision to release the suspects was […]

Break up Mps-Unicredit, the time for “pizzini”. The agreement with the Treasury towards the stop Ad Orcel wants 10 billion. Banco Bpm hypothesis

What a transition France’s nuclear power, Italy’s gas No green, only pro-industry lobbies The “EU taxonomy” – Because countries are pressing to make the sources dear to the big nationals become “green”

The interview “Draghi is wrong, no more quotas: we need a real reform” Roberto Ghiselli – CGIL-pension

The country of the great-grandfather Anguillara Veneta wants Bolsonaro to be an honorary citizen Anguillara Veneta, 4,000 inhabitants in the province of Padua, was the birthplace of Jair Bolsonaro’s great-grandfather. Tomorrow the City Council, on the proposal of the mayor Alessandra Buoso, will vote on the granting of honorary citizenship to the Brazilian president. In the same days, however, the Commission of Inquiry into Covid in Brazil presented a substantial report that disputes […]

New issue Solinas made the judge general secretary who agreed with the TAR: prosecutors are investigating Another investigation, yet another, hits the Sardinia Region. This time to end up under the lighthouse of the magistrates of the Cagliari Public Prosecutor’s Office is the resolution appointing the magistrate of the Tar, the 69-year-old Francesco Scano, as Secretary General of the Region of 22 July 2021. The file, for now without suspects or hypotheses of crime, It dates back to […]

He gets on the flight from Palermo He has to go to Bologna, he finds himself in Poland Palermo embarks on the Ryanair flight to Bologna and ends up in Wroclaw, Poland. The misfortune happened to a 69-year-old woman, deaf and dumb from birth, originally from Alcamo (Trapani) but living in Ferrara. The lady’s family said they could not get in touch with the service on the phone […]

Transfer to Verona Lazio, Sarri summons Floriani Mussolini Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has called in the first team Romano Floriani Mussolini, defender born in 2003 of the Biancoceleste Primavera. First call among the greats, Sarri takes him to Verona given the absences in defense with the disqualifications of Acerbi and Luiz Felipe. Romano is the son of Alessandra Mussolini, he will wear the number 44 shirt. Right back, […]

Comic matters Is “smerdazzo” bad taste? But if St. Francis said so! Obscene gags, a classic

History There is the virus: the prosecution asks for acquittal but does not read the documents Carolina is an accident that is not guilty

The shock report More than 5 million victims of abuse France – Former defender Patrice Evra molested in childhood

Syria A senior al Qaeda commander killed by an American drone The US military claimed to have killed Abdul Hamid al-Matar, commander of al Qaeda, in a drone air strike in northwestern Syria. Army Major John Rigsbee, a spokesman for the US Central Command, said the elimination of al-Matar will disrupt al Qaeda’s “ability to further plot and conduct global attacks. […]

The Osman Kavala case Erdogan hunts 10 pro-dissident ambassadors The Sultan’s hard fist has returned to strike. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he had instructed the Foreign Minister to declare the ambassadors of ten countries who have asked for the release of Osman Kavala, the philanthropist in prison in Turkey since November 2017 without being declared “persona non grata”. […]

The interview “Me, Zeffirelli’s dog sitter. Your backs to Costanzo. And my colleague Tarantino … “ Pif – Back to the cinema with the film: “And we, like assholes, stayed and watched”. And on TV with “Il testimone”

In Rome The Party is over, Burton is not: “The inspiration? He comes to the bar “ The festival closes today with a Marvel-Disney film, with which the director worked on “Dumbo”: “They caused me a breakdown. It is a politically correct dead end; so I haven’t been around for 2 years “

