In Newsstand on the Fatto Quotidiano on 31 December: The microbiologist: “rules against science”

Azzeccagarbugli Newspeak of dragonism: the decree is not in Italian Great is the confusion under the pandemic sky, whether it be in the closed rooms of the Councils of Ministers or in the open rows of those desperately looking for a swab. Now, the language of law has never shone for elegance and accessibility: in other words, the laws have always been badly written, and they voluntarily seem illegible for […]

The dossier The recovery cripples an Italy that is still fossil Dear-energy – What blows on the rises

Florence “The massacres aimed to bring Berlusconi in the saddle with Dell’Utri” Brusca’s statements to prosecutors in the investigation

After the Cdm Colle effect on the government, Draghi admits it: “We are at the end of the race” Omicron and the divided parties – “Exasperated conflict”: Letta and Mattarella in the field to “protect” the former ECB and push it to the Quirinale

The interview – Luciano Canfora “Other than miracles, the premier crumbles to the test of facts” Professor Canfora, you are among the few “lay people” who fail to appreciate the miracle of Draghi. The Draghian miracle is a rhetorical construction that crumbles under the test of facts. It seems to me that in addition to bringing the parties to their knees, especially the Democratic Party which is under his orders, he has achieved little. Whenever yes […]

Rome Ostia, Pd gift to the seaside resorts The anti-abusive race stopped Beach concessions – Municipio X revokes the tenders launched after Mondo di Mezzo

The caiman Pier Silvio: “On TV pictures of dad in excellent shape” In Cologno Monzese there are days of Christmas quiet. The climate is almost suspended: there is so much anticipation for the new year which, as Silvio Berlusconi repeats to his collaborators, will open with the “battle of battles”, that of the Quirinale. And also Mediaset, of course, must make its contribution to try to fulfill his dream […]

The interview “Other than Best, they are sorcerer’s apprentices and decide against science” Andrea Crisanti – Microbiologist

The bulletin Omicron leap, new case record: 126,888 And another 156 deaths Yet another record of infections in Italy: there are 126,888 cases yesterday (Wednesday they were 98,020). The victims were 156, 148 twenty-four hours earlier. There are 1,226 patients in intensive care (41 more with 134 daily admissions). The hospitalized with symptoms in the ordinary wards are 10,866, therefore 288 more in one day. A […]

Berlusconi at the Quirinale? No thank you The spread, the ECB auto-letter, the euro-laughter and Monti: the end 2011, July. The reputational collapse of the Cavaliere for sexy scandals is combined with the financial one: the shoulder bag, the spread breaks through 400, speculators are betting against Italy. The government is paralyzed by the clashes between Berlusconi & Brunetta (minister of the PA), who announce a mega-tax reduction, Tremonti who considers it impossible and Bossi who opposes the […]

Funds for politics Parliament, 2Xmille denied to 5 stars “They are not registered in the register of parties” For 2022 there is no talk of it, in the future who knows: the request of the M5S to access the 2 per thousand was rejected by the Commission for the guarantee of the statutes and for the transparency and control of party reports. Which on 23 December notified the sound verdict to the pentastellated leaders. To benefit from the […]

Evidence of agreement Pd-M5s Milan, to Pavone the leadership of the board on innovation An appointment that also carries with it a political message: the desire of the Democratic Party and M5S to ally themselves in view of the regional elections in Lombardy in 2023. What did not happen during the last Administrative Offices in Milan. Thus the mayor of the Lombard capital Beppe Sala appointed Layla Pavone, former board member of the Fatto […]

440 migrants on board Sea Watch has been waiting for 7 days: ‘Let the children disembark’ For 7 days, he has been asking for a safe haven where to disembark 440 migrants rescued in 5 different rescues. Now Sea Watch 3 is calling for at least minors to be brought ashore: on board there are 167 unaccompanied minors, aged between 8 and 17, and 14 children under one. […]

Refundsopoli Piedmont Burzi, the last letter before suicide: “I can no longer tolerate suffering” He wanted to write “the end of history”. This is the subject of the email that Angelo Burzi, a Turin exponent of Forza Italia who committed suicide on Christmas Eve, left before shooting himself in the head. A message in which the politician, sentenced to three years for embezzlement on December 14 in the bis appeal of the “Refborsopoli” trial, explains the […]

20 years old disappeared in Novellara Saman, on the 14th the examination of the skull fragments On January 14, the unrepeatable technical investigations on the bone fragment, a part of the skull, found on November 3 in the Po, in the Municipality of Boretto, about 20 km from the place where Saman Abbas, a 20-year-old Pakistani resident in Novellara, disappeared into thin air, would have been killed. on April 30 after opposing an arranged marriage. […]

The new mayor Gualtieri’s first victory: waste and wild boars disappeared (from newspapers and TV) “Your titles are different, last year these days they were of a completely different tenor”. It was Roberto Gualtieri himself, in an outburst of honest naivety, who pointed out how the treatment reserved by the local Roman press for the mayor has changed, now that Virginia Raggi no longer sits in the highest seat of the Capitol. During […]

Convicted of theft He goes to mate the cat: arrested fugitive for 9 years He went to a friend’s house in the Reggio area to mate the cat. But he is wanted all over Europe, for thefts committed in France, and is arrested. A 35-year-old citizen of Moldovan origin, sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by the court of the Breton port city of Saint Malo, found guilty of a series of thefts […]

Tears and blood The Covid Fund ends: workers on their knees Goodbye social safety nets, but it is full emergency And Brunetta stands up against smart working despite the infections

The interview “Treated without respect by the government, but now our patience is over” Piotta – “Zero refreshments and no support, not even moral”

Utility bills Here is the sting: + 55% for light and + 41.8% for gas New rates from tomorrow

Green Germany Nuclear power plants Berlin still has 6 and today it will shut down three After 35 years of operation, Germany today will pull the plug on three of its last six nuclear power plants. The reactors of Brokdorf, Grohnde and Gundremmingen C, managed by the E.On and Rwe utilities, will be decommissioned. It is Berlin’s penultimate step towards completing its withdrawal from the atom to focus on renewable energy. The last […]

Journalists’ pensions Inpgi, Corte Conti rejected the budget and failed reforms With perfect timing, the report of the Court of Auditors – launched on November 30 – that tears apart the 2019 budget and the policies of the Inpgi, the pension fund for journalists, was published the day after the vote of confidence in the maneuver of the government which sanctioned the confluence of the neighbor into the INPS […]

He died at 82 Scarpa: cult actor of Verdone, Troisi, Moretti and De Crescenzo Farewell to Renato Scarpa. The actor died of sudden illness in his Roman home. Born in Milan on September 14, 1939, he was eighty-two years old. The dimension of solid, flexible and surprisingly necessary character had already been refined in the seventies, after the baptism Under the sign of the scorpion on the set of the Taviani […]

Court of Accounts Lombardy Prof with the ‘double job’ will have to pay 2.5 million The Court of Auditors of Lombardy sentenced Roberto Lodovico Weinstein, former professor of periodontology at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Milan, to pay over 2.5 million to the university. Weinstein carried out his professional activity “without having requested and / or obtained authorization from the administration he belongs to”. In particular, he had been a shareholder and director of […]

Value of 10 million Archeology, USA return 201 valuable works to Italy The United States returns to Italy 201 valuable works dated between the eighth century BC and the first century AD worth about 10 million euros, which in recent decades had ended up being sold overseas by important museums, auction houses, galleries and private collectors. The operation was presented by the Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini and by […]

The character Life of Pupetta Maresca, boss in a skirt who challenged Cutolo The Camorra woman who died at 85

Simon Wiesenthal Center Anti-Semitism, the BBC in the “Top 10” of 2021 On the first two steps of the podium are Iran and Hamas. And so far nothing new. But in 3rd place in the “Global Antisemitism Top Ten” published for 2021 by the “Simon Wiesenthal” center in Los Angeles is the BBC. In 7th place, then, is Germany, guilty according to the center of not having opposed […]

The interview The willing executioners of the CIA Vincent Bevins – The American reporter

use Maxwell guilty: now he could spill the beans Sentences – From accused to accuser: to reduce the sentence to 65 years in prison, Epstein’s lover risks getting into trouble from Bill Clinton to Prince Andrew

Romania Bucharest Court against the EU: “Our law comes first” Communists prohibited. Too close to Ceaucescu

Russia The Kremlin inserts Pussy Riot in the list of “foreign agents” Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Veronika Nikulshina, exponents of the collective “Pussy Riot”, were included in the list of “foreign agents” of the Russian Ministry of Justice. Tolokonnikova, 32, was convicted of taking part in the anti-government exhibition in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in 2012. The list, which now includes over 111 people and organizations, also ended up […]

Worth according to Riad Luxury villas for the Khashoggi killers No cells. Luxurious villas in Riyadh. At least three of the members of the commando condemned by Saudi Arabia for the October 2, 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul would live here. This was revealed by the Guardian, which cites a source linked to Saudi intelligence leaders according to which the three live and work in a […]

The characters of 2021 – Second half From the Nobel Parisi to the Olympic gold medals: “It was the hand of God” on 2021 Parisi It takes the right physicist for the Nobel Prize Don’t ask him if God exists, it’s the stuff of film directors; do not even ask him what relationship there is between the dimensions of a sheet of paper and the radius of the sphere of the same crumpled sheet: it is an unsolved problem that bothers him a lot. Giorgio Parisi is not […]