World

In Nigeria, a 22-storey building under construction collapsed: at least 6 people died

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 24 Less than a minute

A 22-story building under construction in Lagos, Nigeria collapsed on Monday: at least 6 people died and about 100 are missing. Rescuers are still looking for people trapped in the rubble. The causes of the collapse are not yet known, and local authorities have launched an investigation to find out what happened.

The construction site collapsed around 3pm local time. It was located in the Ikoyi neighborhood, one of the busiest and most affluent in Lagos: it was part of a larger project to build a district of luxury homes, and had been designed by a well-known company that had already built buildings and houses both in Nigeria and overseas (including in the US and UK, among others).

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 24 Less than a minute
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The European failure on migrants, seen with my own eyes

9 hours ago

Climate and G20, Lavrov: "2050 goal? Russia has a different plan" – TGCOM

2 days ago

Italy with the 90 days of the Family Act will do better than France, UK, Belgium, Ireland and Switzerland- Corriere.it

2 days ago

“This is not a drill: it is code red for the Earth.” The appeal of Greta and three other activists falls on world leaders at COP26

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button