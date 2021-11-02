In Nigeria, a 22-storey building under construction collapsed: at least 6 people died

A 22-story building under construction in Lagos, Nigeria collapsed on Monday: at least 6 people died and about 100 are missing. Rescuers are still looking for people trapped in the rubble. The causes of the collapse are not yet known, and local authorities have launched an investigation to find out what happened.

The construction site collapsed around 3pm local time. It was located in the Ikoyi neighborhood, one of the busiest and most affluent in Lagos: it was part of a larger project to build a district of luxury homes, and had been designed by a well-known company that had already built buildings and houses both in Nigeria and overseas (including in the US and UK, among others).