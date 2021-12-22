In North Korea, it is forbidden to laugh for 11 days, under penalty of arrest. We are in mourning for Kim Jong-il

No laughing, drinking or celebrating birthdays for 11 days. The bans aim to “not affect the atmosphere of collective mourning” on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the death of Kim Jong-il, former leader and father of the current dictator Kim Jong-Un.

Laughing, drinking, shopping and birthday celebrations are prohibited for 11 days. It is also forbidden to express the pain of a personal mourning during the funeral celebrations. The only mourning for which the citizens of North Korea will be able to manifest participation is that for the death of Kim Jong-il which took place on December 17, 2011. The prohibitions for the celebration of 10 years from his death are valid from December 17, on the anniversary of the death of the father of the current leader Kim Jong-Un. In the period of mourning citizens will not be able to engage in leisure activities and any kind of party. In this period of time, if a civilian breaks the prohibitions, he can be arrested. The treatment for offenders is that of “ideological criminals”. On the occasion of the last anniversary, the “guilty” were taken away by the police and never seen again.

The new North Korean leader, Kim Jong – Un, follows the coffin of his father (2011), Kim Jong – Il. Under him the country has equipped itself with the atomic weapon.

Not only birthdays, leisure activities and shopping that are not strictly necessary, but also funerals will suffer squeezes in the commemorative period. In the event of a death in the family, the funeral ceremony must be celebrated in religious silence. Pyongyang is forced to observe three minutes of silence every day while a siren marks the time in memory of Kim Jong-il. At that moment, cars, ships and trains must honk their horns as a sign of participation.

Kim Jong-il died on December 17, 2011 at the age of 69 of a heart attack. Each year, the current dictator pays tribute to his deceased father with 10 days of mourning. This year, however, for the 10th anniversary of his death, the period has been extended to 11 days. On December 17, 2021, the regime’s main newspaper, North Rodong Sinmun, published an editorial on the deceased dictator, calling him “the eternal sun of the North Korean party and revolution”.