In Norway 95% of cars sold are electric: a sign of what’s to come?

There Norway it has always been seen, in the automotive world, as a nation that helps to understand before others what will be the diffusion trends of electric vehicles among consumers. In this country, in fact, the policies to support electrification have been carried out for several years and this has allowed electric vehicle manufacturers to sell numerous cars with an adoption rate much higher than that of other European countries.

Self Norway is a forerunner of the times to come for the European market as a whole, it is obvious right now to outline a future centered on electric vehicles. During the month of October 2021, sales of fully electric vehicles reached one in Norway market share of 70.1%, with the remainder consisting of petrol, diesel and Plug-In vehicles.

The latter contributed 23.6% of the total sales in the reference month, while pFor petrol and diesel cars, the shares were respectively 3.7% and 2.6% of the total. It is evident that there are in fact a few months left before the Norwegian car market can only sell fully electric or plug-in cars, with the latter relegated to an increasingly contained share.

This dynamic of the Norwegian market is expected to be replicated for other European nations as well, obviously with a few years of time. If we think of the Italian market, the share of sales of electric and Plug-In cars reached about 14% during the month of October 2021: we are far from almost 95% in Norway but the leap forward is clear considering that in January 2021 this percentage was less than 5% of the total.

What is certain is that the various European states will have to support incentive policies to switch to electricity, with the scrapping of old and polluting vehicles, as well as ensuring the development of the adequate charging infrastructure. This has been done in the past years in Norway but, having reached the current diffusion, there is debate in the nation about the maintenance of the incentives that have allowed electric vehicles to spread in this way.

Will we also reach a spread of this type in our nation? Easy to answer yes: the real question is how many years it will take for this transition to fully electric vehicles. As mentioned, a lot will depend on how the institutions will intervene in support of the transition to electricity: funds have already been allocated for the next few years but in general we can already say that the more the diffusion of non-polluting vehicles will increase, the lower the contribution recognized to them will be. last in terms of national and regional incentives.