In Norway, green energy is used for bitcoin mining

In Hønefoss, a small town west of Oslo, there is a 5,000-square-meter warehouse used for bitcoin mining, which not only uses 100% green energy, but uses the heat produced to cure the wood.

Despite this Bjørn Arild Gram, Norwegian Minister of Regional Development, said: “While crypto-mining and its underlying technology may bring some possible long-term benefits, it is difficult to justify the extensive use of renewable energy today. The ministry of local government and regional development is currently reviewing potential policy measures in order to address the challenges related to the extensive use of energy caused by crypto-mining ”.

Kjetil Hove Pettersen, managing director of Kryptovault, responded to the criticism by saying that “if you look at the total cost of energy, globally, for anything, it will always be huge”. “This also includes traditional gold mining, which requires more than four times the amount of energy of bitcoin mining.”

Ph. Marco Verch

He also responded to Arild Gram’s FUD with even more reasons as to why green energy mining should be favored: “Mining… can be a way to save trapped energy. For example, in northern Norway where there is an excess of it, or in El Salvador where they are now using the energy of volcanoes ”.

“Pettersen said people wanted bitcoin and the mining operations provided economic returns through taxes and employment. Mining is also said to offer a way for countries with an oversupply of renewable energy from hydro, wind or solar power, at certain times and seasons, to reap value within their borders and without relocation costs. ”Added Kjetil Hove Pettersen. Bitcoin mining provides both a buyer of first resort and a buyer of last resort. Bitcoin mining is the factor that will make green energy producers profitable.