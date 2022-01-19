In November, 43 uncovered areas and in three years nearly 100 GPs retired or went out of business. Zanella: ” Dramatic situation ”

TRENTO. Over 40 areas uncovered on the front of general practitioners, many professionals who have retired or have left the business and others on the verge of leaving the world of work. The situation that characterizes the health of Trentino is difficult. And the main initiative of the Province to try to tackle these critical issues seems to be reduced, for the moment, to the increase in places in the general medical school. A correct approach which, however, requires time to arrive at giving stable, and not obvious, answers to the territory.

The reform of the sector is also at stake, a plan of Piazza Dante about which little is known, except that it has been rejected on several levels. The three have recently been defined Territorial districts but “it is difficult to make long-term projects – the comment of the Medical Association – if the operators are not involved” (here article).

The categories of healthcare are, in fact, overworked and have for some time been shouting alarms at various levels. A sort of crisis that is inserted in an already very fragile context, many for example the areas uncovered on the front of general practitioners; criticalities exacerbated by the long coronavirus emergency between shortage of staff, more and more totalizing bureaucracy in the activity and professionalism with an ever higher average age.

The health system is still facing a resurgence of the epidemiological curve, hospitalization rates are more contained but the pressure remains high. Almost two years in the trenches for operators and a series of activities that the Provincial Health Services Agency tries to guarantee, despite the complexity of the situation: ordinary interventions and swab analyzes, Covid patients and normal pathologies. The vaccinations and we must not forget all the activities planned and postponed to face the various waves of the epidemic.

The picture of general practitioners appears to be particularly difficult. There is a very strong concern for the retirement forecasts of several other general practitioners over the next 5 years. Many areas are already uncovered and in some cases we try to make up for it by extending the service. The mission is also interpreted beyond one’s duty.

“We are at the limits: we must abandon the current model and structure a more modern organization “(Here article),” There is a strong discomfort, a terrible desolation: conscience and professionalism are at the highest levels but we are left alone, often without protection “(Article here) and”We look like switchboards“(Here article), these some comments a The Dolomites of professionals.

That of general practitioners is an activity that represents the first health centeror. But these professionals are fewer and fewer and with an ever higher average age. The needs are changed and the situation presents more critical issues than in the past, often aspects linked to the increase in the average age of the population and life expectancy which makes treatments and clinical pictures even more complex and delicate.

During the Provincial Council Paolo Zanella asked Segnana what the current shortage of general practitioners is with the forecasts for the next two years, and whether, “given the emergency situation underway, the provincial agreements of general practitioners of the October 5 and November 9 of last year (increase in access to the School of General Medicine and support for general practitioners adhering to “integrated group medicine” with incentives for administrative support and nursing collaboration as well as provision of free locations for certain conditions).

The councilor Segnana replied that the shortage is evident. From 2019 to 2021, 99 doctors retired or went out of business. In the next two years another 18 will leave the world of work. In November they were there 43 deficient areas and only 7 were awarded.

“The measures to put a stop to the problem – says thecouncilor Stefania Segnana – have been put in place, especially by increasing the places in general medicine school. From 23 in the three-year period 2018/2020 up to 43 places for the next three years. Scholarships have been granted to those enrolled, committing doctors to work in Trentino. An agreement was recently signed introducing integrated group medicine which will be able to use nurses. Covid did not favor the transition to new organizational forms, but the council is working to minimize the inconvenience “.

The picture drawn by the councilor is dramatic for Zanella: “There is a serious shortage of coverage of doctors. It is right to increase the places in the school of general medicine, but we are getting stuck because it gives the doctors in training the possibility to follow patients who thus cannot participate in the lessons. However, we must urgently focus on de-bureaucracy, collaboration with nurses and the granting of free seats “, commented the representative of Futura.