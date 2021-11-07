In November, the longest lunar eclipse of the last 100 years: here’s where to see it

The longest lunar eclipse of the last hundred years will be staged in November: on Friday 19 November the Earth will pass between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that will be visible in different areas of the world, including Italy. The astronomical event will not actually be a total lunar eclipse, but almost: 97% of our satellite will be covered by the shadow of the Earth, which means that in some parts of the world only a minuscule will be visible if you raise your eyes to the sky. wedge of moon. For the total eclipse, however, we will have to wait another year, on December 14, 2022.

Furthermore, the peculiarity of the Moon of November 19 is that there will be a curious phenomenon: our satellite will be, as well as full, also close to apogee, that is, the most distant point on its orbit with respect to the Earth; which means it will appear smaller than usual, hence the name “microluna”. Which in the United States is also called “Frosty Moon”, “frozen moon” or “Beaver Moon”, because in the past it coincided with the period in which beavers begin to prepare the shelter for hibernation in view of winter .

Experts have estimated that the Full Moon will occur at 5pm on November 19, and will peak in illumination at 3:58 am. The almost total lunar eclipse will instead reach its peak at 4:02 am on the eastern morning of November 19, and according to what has been specified by NASA, the US space agency will last three hours and 28 minutes.

Where to see the partial eclipse of the Moon

The eclipse will not be visible anywhere in the world. In Europe, the early stages of the event will be visible from the UK and parts of Northern Europe before the moon sets. The same thing is true for Northern Italy, in particular Liguria, Piedmont and Lombardy, and part of the Center, while in the South it will not be visible.