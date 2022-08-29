In November the PRD will define presidential candidacy

The Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD) will define its presidential candidacy in the next month of November.

The information was offered by the president of that party, Miguel Vargas Maldonado, while leading a tour of Santo Domingo East and San Cristobal.

Vargas reiterated that the members of the PRD are focused on strengthening the party and running their own candidacies at the different levels for the next elections in 2024.

“Whoever comes to talk to you about alliances, tell him to go somewhere elsethat we are working to bring our own candidacies to all levels”, emphasized the head of the political party.

He also clarified that“this is not the time to talk about alliances. The clamor of the PRD is that we carry our own candidacies in the congressional, municipal and presidential.

“In November we will have the presidential candidacy,” said the former Foreign Minister.

swearing in

The presidential candidate in 2004 led the swearing-in of the restructured party leadership in San Cristóbal.

He congratulated the local leadership of the PRD for the recomposition work carried out and motivated the bases to prepare to assume the local candidacies in each demarcation of the province.

“The PRD is ready to carry its own candidates in every corner of the country, San Cristóbal is not exempt from such a task,” he said.

He was accompanied on the tour by a delegation from the party’s National Directorate, headed by Doña Peggy Cabral and made up of Amancia de la Cruz, Arnaldo Pimentel, Héctor Guzmán and Bernardo Arroyo.