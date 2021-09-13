In November, Will Smith’s autobiography and his bookclub for young people – ilLibraio.it

The November 9 the first will be released simultaneously worldwide autobiographical book actor, producer and musician Will Smith, by title WILL. Published in 113 countries around the world and written with the help of Mark Manson, author of the bestseller The subtle art of doing whatever the hell you want, WILL it will be published in Italy by Longanesi.

In WILL, one of the most loved faces of the cinema and international entertainment (which we will see again in cinemas from November 19, 2021 in the role of Richard Williams, the father of American icons Venus and Serena Williams, in the film King Richard Warner Bros product) is told without filters retracing the road, not without obstacles, which led him to success.

The book is a story, at times epic, of the transformation by Will Smith as a fearful child in one dysfunctional family of Philadelphia to one of the biggest stars of his era, with two nominations forOscar, four Grammy Award and NAACP Image Award wins.

But that’s only half the story: WILL it is also the memoir of a profound journey of personal discovery, the story of everything that can be obtained thanks to willpower.

L’illustration cover was made by the visual artist Brandan “BMike” Odums, by layering portraits of the actor at various stages of his life from childhood to the present, as can be seen in the timelapse of the process published on the site Hypebeast.

Simultaneously with the announcement of the book, Will Smith (whose multifaceted career includes film, television and platinum records) also anticipated the birth of a new project: the WILL Youth Book Club, with which it proposes to establish a global community of young people to promote love for reading, the culture, L’expression and the self-awareness.

Always socially involved, Smith has also co-founded with his wife in the past Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation in favor of the development of urban communities in the United States by promoting educational projects for disadvantaged young people and children.