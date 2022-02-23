In nude micro bikini Angelique Boyer walks along the beach showing off her rear

February 22, 2022 is an important date for many people, including Angelique Boyerwho took the opportunity to post on his account Instagram a photograph in which she appears from behind, walking along the beach and showing off her figure in a micro bikini naked. The text he wrote next to the image was “22:2:22✨✨✨”.

The beautiful French actress hardly reveals the places she goes on vacation, but a few days ago she took a selfie in Tulum, showing off in a crossed top and a black pareo. Another photo, in which she rests in a boat while touring the sea, obtained almost 200,000 likes of his followers.

Angelique does not yet have a television project in the pipeline, but the telenovela recently stopped airing in the United States “Overcome the past”, which she starred in and which was very successful. On her account Instagram shared photos with the entire cast and production team: “Thank you for this opportunity✨💞🙏 I learned a lot Renata Sánchez Vidal stays forever in my heart! To each of my colleagues, congratulations and thanks for everything shared and created together.”

