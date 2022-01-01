In Ollolai, in the province of Nuoro, houses for rent for 1 euro

Phase 2 of the “Case a 1 euro” project is underway in Municipality of Ollolai.

The village ofSardinian hinterland, in province of Nuoro, had already made headlines in the past when, in 2018, the administration of the time had launched a tender for the assignment of residential properties at the symbolic price of 1 euro.

The project, born for repopulate the village and encourage the generational change, granted potential buyers the ownership of unused or under-used houses and apartments by the inhabitants of Barbagia against the commitment, by the new owners, to face the restructuring costs.

It was a rDutch reality show, Het Italiaanse Dorp: Ollolai, which saw the participation of 5 couples who moved from Holland to the Sardinian hamlet to try a new lifestyle (the pair of designers who, for the occasion, improvised a parade through the streets of the village won).

1 euro houses also for rent

Today the initiative, which has brilliantly passed the experimental phase, takes a step forward and opens up the possibility of rent, always at the same price, 50 between homes and commercial premises.

The promoters of the project, together with the Municipality, are the Community of Ollolai cooperative and the Aepi confederation (National Department of Rural and Mountain Areas) which, upon payment of the rent, promises the participants considerable advantages in economic terms. From three-year baby bonuses to contributions for public transport, from free school books to playful-recreational activities.

How to participate

Italian citizens and foreigners who intend to can submit the rental request transfer their residence in the Municipality of Ollolai and are able to demonstrate, during the interview, that they have a life plan linked to the territory.

As indicated in the announcement, the rent, equal to € 1, will remain unchanged for the first 5 years, after which it will undergo the rules of the market to settle around the 250 euros per month.

“The goal – he declared Efisio Arbau, responsible for the mountain areas of Aepi – is to give an important and immediate response to the problems of depopulation, also using the bank of state and regional initiatives that aim to encourage birth and residence in the villages “.

The “Case a 1 euro” project, promoted by the administration of the village in the province of Nuoro, is part of a larger picture that includes about 57 villages throughout Italy.

by Ludovica Russotti