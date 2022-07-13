In one month, Congress spent more on travel expenses for deputies than it spent in five months (where did the legislators go and to what)

During June 2022 alone, eight deputies to the Congress of the Republic traveled to events in Egypt, Uruguay and Panama, as well as an official visit to the United States, for which the Legislative Organism paid them Q163 thousand 756.25 in travel expenses, a figure that exceeds the amount that Congress recorded for travel expenses that would have been paid between January and May for 12 trips by parliamentarians, which were Q162 thousand 202.13.

Deputy Santiago Nájera, received Q30 thousand 223.79 in travel expenses for a trip made between June 26 and July 1 of this year, to Montevideo, Uruguay, to participate in the Regional Seminar on Climate Change for Parliamentarians from Latin America and the Caribbean.

trip to egypt

Representatives Carlos López Maldonado and Julio César López Escobar traveled to Egypt between June 13 and 17, to participate in the Eighth World Conference of Young Parliamentarians of the IPU. Congress paid López Maldonado Q24,654.91 in travel expenses, while López Escobar paid Q20,802.58.

Trip to Panama

For the meeting of the Board of Commissions of the Central American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino), deputies Julio César Longo and Diego Israel González traveled to Panama between June 29 and July 3. Longo was granted Q20 thousand 924.16 in travel expenses and González Alvarado Q11 thousand 430.80.

trip to the United States

Representatives Pedro Saloj, Adán Pérez y Pérez and Edgar Batres traveled to Texas, United States, between June 20 and 24 to visit the shelters in Houston and El Paso, Texas. In total, Congress gave them Q18 thousand 573 to each one.

From January to May

According to the last report of per diems for trips to the interior and exterior of the deputies, 21 trips have been carried out, of which 13 were between January and May.

In March, deputy Julio César Longo, whose trip was made to Panama to participate in a meeting of the Environment and Tourism Commission of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino). In it, they would have paid Q16 thousand 165.65 in travel expenses. However, it only appeared in the March report, since as of April it no longer appeared in the reports.

In addition, in the report of “Travel Abroad 2022” from January to June that is published on the Congress page, reference is made to the fact that the travel expenses for March were reimbursed, but without detailing what trips are involved or what amount was reimbursed. Although only in March were Q73 thousand 314.48 those that are quantified as travel expenses.

When making the sum of all the travel expenses that have been paid this year, the sum is Q325 thousand 958.38 that have been disbursed from the Q2 million 783 thousand 200 that the Congress of the Republic has assigned within its budget for this 2022 for the payment of travel expenses abroad of the deputies. Initially, Q2 thousand 821 thousand 200 were assigned, but line 131 had a decrease of Q38 million.

On the Congress page, it is mentioned that there are Q325,958.38 million pledged, but only Q207,659.62 million have been paid, and the rest is still to be accrued.

What events do you attend the most?

The meetings of the Forum of Presidents of the Legislative Powers of Central America and the Caribbean Account (FOPREL) that have been held in Morocco and Mexico, they are the most recurrent by the deputies, since of the 20 trips, six have been for meetings of said forum.

In March they made the trip the deputies Manuel Conde and Carolina Orellana for the 40th meeting of FOPREL, while last May the deputies Manuel Conde, Maynor Mejía, Efraín Menéndez and Aníbal Rojas traveled to Rabat, Morocco for the 26th extraordinary meeting of the same forum.

The deputies have also traveled constantly to the meetings of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament known as (Parlatino), since of the 21 trips, five have been for events of this parliament.

In January, deputy Julio César Longo traveled to the plenary session of Parlatino directives, which took place in Panama. He repeated in March, for the meeting of the Parlatino Environment and Tourism Commission, also in Panama, and in June he again traveled to the Central American country for the meeting of Parlatino commission directors and “other activities of the commission he presides over”, according to what is read in the document of the Congress.

They have also traveled to Parlatino events the deputies Guillermo Cifuentes (February) and Diego Gonzalez (May).

The deputies who have traveled the most

The list is headed by deputy Julio César Longo, who has traveled three times to Parlatino meetings to chair a commission. The trips have been in January, March and June. In total, it has recorded travel expenses for Q48 thousand 624.53, although it should be considered that in March the per diems would have been reinstated, according to reports from Congress.

Diego González is another deputy who has recorded two trips. One in May for the 37th Meeting of the Commission on Indigenous Peoples, Afro-descendants and Ethnic Groups of the Parlatino, and in June, for the committee board meeting of the same parliament. It has recorded travel expenses for Q22 thousand 731.37.

With two trips also figure the deputy Manuel Conde, who traveled in March for the 40th meeting of FOPREL and in May for the 26th meeting of the same forum. It has recorded travel expenses for Q13 thousand 833.23.

per diem base

Article 3, of agreement 14-2017, of the Board of Directors of Congress, in item I, states that the per diem granted to parliamentarians includes the “Food expenses, local transportation at the place of the official commission and payment of tolls”.

The regulations also justify that the position of deputy is compatible with the representation of Guatemala before international Congresses, within the scope of its competence.