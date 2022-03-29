In one week 386 cases of positive in schools: the peak in high school, with 15 classes in quarantine

In the week between 21 and 27 March, 386 new cases of coronavirus positivity were recorded in schools in Parma and its province, a number in line with last week’s data (375), and divided as follows: 8 cases in nurseries, 43 in kindergarten, 121 in elementary school, 86 in middle school and 128 in high school.

These cases – says a note from the Ausl – led to measures in 26 classes and / or sections, a value similar to that of the previous seven days, when they were 24. Therefore, following the epidemiological investigations carried out, the health workers ordered the quarantine in 1 section of kindergarten and for one or more pupils of 1 elementary school class, 9 middle school classes and 15 high school classes.

“In the week 21-27 March – explains Gianrocco Martino, doctor of the Public Health Department of the Ausl – the 0-14 age group was affected in about 13% of all cases registered in Parma and its province, a value equal to that of last week. A fairly stable trend in weekly cases is confirmed as regards kindergartens and primary schools, with 2 measures adopted this week. A greater number of cases in high schools are confirmed for this week, which are more involved in this epidemic phase “.

There are 191 active outbreaks, an increase compared to the previous period (160) and the people in the school in quarantine are 149, an increase compared to the previous period (88).

The epidemiological investigations and the contact-tracing of the AUSL operators have shown that in most cases the outbreak starts at home due to family contacts or is linked to extracurricular afternoon recreational activities.