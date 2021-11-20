In order not to raise rates, the shutters must be lowered. Otherwise, here skip the bank

After last week’s flop, Christine Lagarde tried again. The reassurance of rates nailed throughout 2022 advanced during his speech for the 175 of the Portuguese Central Bank had only guaranteed short-term relief. More was needed.

And here yesterday, speaking at the Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, the number one of the Eurotower was even more explicit: A rise in interest rates now would have no effect on the inflationary shock that is hitting the European economy but would affect household disposable incomes, putting a brake on the recovery. The reason why? Global supply bottlenecks cannot be solved by monetary policy. On the other hand, they can be exacerbated. As has happened so far.

Mission accomplished this time? Apparently, yes. Just yesterday Bloomberg communicated how Money markets now expect the ECB to raise the deposit rate by 10 basis points in February 2023 alone, when only Wednesday the wagers were for an operation in December 2022. Apparently, a question of goat wool. But not in reality. And in deference to the latter, something else must be admitted: it was not Christine Lagarde who made market expectations turn towards dovish prospects again, but what happened the day before. Thursday, in fact, the European Commission has decided to extend the temporary framework for state aid until 30 June 2022, which was due to expire on 31 December this year. Data, it should be emphasized, in turn the result of a lengthening of the times decided on 13 October 2020.

The reason? Simple, the fourth wave of Covid. Like it or not, the virus has made a comeback not only in hospitals and in the media. But above all on the market. And the confirmation, paradoxically, comes from overseas, where the wait for the Fed’s choice of leadership is putting further pressure on post-taper dynamics that still move in Pirandello scattered order and in search of an author. These graphs, on the other hand, speak for themselves:





Ratio between baskets of pro-lockdown and pro-reopening securities

Source: Bloomberg / Zerohedge





Correlation between the number of new infections in Europe and the USA

Source: Bloomberg

in fact, the past week saw the basket of securities linked to the post-pandemic recovery, the so-called Get out and party literally crashed by those who benefit from closures and lockdowns, called Stay at home.

Not only the former have out-performed the latter for 4 of the last 5 weeks but, above all, today they travel on the levels of the great fear of last January. And here the second graph puts everything in perspective: pushed by Austria and Germany, Europe (red line) is experiencing an unprecedented peak but, beware, even the US (blue line) is already silently recording a trend of new growth in infections.

And just to leave no stone unturned, at the level of practical demonstration of the correlation, these other two images





Intraday trend (November 19) of the 2-year US Treasury yield

Source: Bloomberg / Zerohedge





Real interest rate trend over the US ten-year and related market events

Source: Bank of America

seem to be right for us. Yesterday, the 2-year US Treasury yield underwent a real pandemic stress test. In fact, if the re-explosion of infections in Europe has pushed that yield to a minimum since March 2020, here is the combination of Germany denying a generalized lockdown as in Austria and the comment of the number two of the Fed, Richard Clarida, regarding the need for a taper faster, it immediately canceled the drops and brought the two-year yield back to an unchanged day value. Like it or not, the great health driver is back.

However, there is a problem, testified by the second graph contained in the latest study by the Bank of America CiO, Michael Hartnett: as much as Wall Street may be delighted by the hypothesis of negative rates, today the real ones on the 10-year Treasury are at -4.6%. Here is the analyst’s comment on this: A similar level over the past 200 years has coincided with runaway inflation, generalized panic, wars and economic depressions. Today, however, it is directly responsible for the “foam” we observe across all asset classes, from equities to cryptocurrencies to commodities.. Translated, whenever real rates begin to move even timidly upwards, the Fed will have no choice but to intervene to counter that dynamic..

The alternative? The terminal crash, the bank of the great global Qe casino jumping. On all the assets at risk, one after the other like in a domino. And Europe? Not surprisingly, the Austrian decision to send the country into general lockdown for 20 days, before starting the selective closures and activating the mandatory vaccination campaign from next February. A signal had to be sent but it had to be done by a relatively small and controllable economy, certainly not the German one. Which, in fact, has ruled out a drastic choice of that type, at least for now. Because it’s one thing to calm the interest rate market, another blatantly showing the world how the post-third wave recovery narrative is about to crash into a wall of inflation and slowdown in growth from bottlenecks on the supply chain.

Reason why, to date, Mario Draghi has ignored the requests of the Regions for more drastic solutions, taking time: there is a narrative of 6% of GDP to safeguard, at least until the market is ready to digest its collapse, as sufficiently counterbalanced in optimism by the umpteenth subsidy campaign to the bitter end. And that such an epilogue was on the horizon, it was already understood on Wednesday, reading the less noble and mediatic parts of the Financial Stability Review of the ECB. For example, this step: The debt situation of the Eurozone countries benefited from the recovery and favorable financing conditions. However, if financing costs were to rise and economic growth were lower than expected, this could put the dynamics of sovereign debt on an unfavorable trajectory, especially in countries with higher debt, and contribute to some re-evaluation of sovereign risk by of the markets.

Prospect for now only hypothetical, pessimistic and long-term? No. Immediately, compelling and alarming topicality, as this final graph shows plastically,





Correlation between the Spanish banking index and the yield curve

Source: Oxford Economics / Haver Analytics

whose unofficial caption could be That’s why Christine Lagarde is obsessed with rate reassurance. And here’s why, thanks to the Covid emergency which came as a perfect assist only to be pushed on goal, the EU Commission has extended state aid and Christine Lagarde herself confirmed that the plan for the PEPP after 31 March will be detailed to the board on 15-16 December. In fact, just over four months after the deadline but with the pandemic emergency returned in a big way.

The graphics speak for themselves, in terms of even the slightest rise in rates: if by chance the long part of the curve stops following the short one, the canary in the equity mine of the Spanish banking sector would explode. Overnight. So let’s get ready to live with cyclical restrictions and lockdowns, exactly as the market is already doing. At least until the next ad hoc emergency arrives. Because from 0% of interest rates it is now impossible to move. Point.