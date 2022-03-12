In order not to wake up continuously at night it would be enough to avoid making this very common and trivial mistake

To feel good, adequate nutrition, combined with healthy physical activity, is not enough. In fact, restful and quality sleep is essential for enjoying good health. But, while you can choose what to eat and which physical activity to do, the same cannot be said of a good night’s sleep. Often, in fact, despite feeling deeply tired, it is not possible to remain in the arms of Morpheus long enough to allow him to recharge.

An adult, in fact, on average needs to rest between 6 and 8 hours a night. During this time, there should be no interruptions. So let’s see, in order not to wake up continuously at night, what are the precautions we must follow. Therefore, a dark bedroom at a temperature of about 18-20 ° is the ideal environment in which to lie down. The LEDs of televisions, computers and mobile phones should be totally deactivated. Finally, a schedule routine is useful for falling asleep smoothly.

According to the oriental tradition, however, the cause of awakening could be linked to the moment in which it occurs most frequently. We are not referring to a disturbing or noisy event that always happens at the same time. For example, if every night we wake up between one and three, perhaps the problem could be related to one of our organs. In fact, according to the circadian cycle, which regulates the times of sleep and wakefulness, of traditional Chinese medicine, those who have constant awakenings in this time slot suffer from an overload of the liver. Especially of an emotion that lurks in this organ, anger.

Therefore, to solve this problem, according to oriental doctors, it would be necessary to understand who you are angry with in order to be able to clarify and recover a peaceful sleep. Furthermore, every hour would correspond to a different reason. Those who want to deepen this approach, therefore, should consult an expert in traditional Chinese medicine to understand which disorder is linked to the night time of one’s awakening.

But if the awakenings are continuous and at any time, probably the organ in difficulty is not one and we are guilty of naivety. In fact, a mistake many people make is to drink a glass of water before going to bed. Although good hydration is essential, for a good restful sleep it would be a good idea to drink water no later than two hours before going to bed. This avoids forcing the kidneys to work harder and waking up all the time to run to the bathroom.

