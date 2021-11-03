Health

In order to guarantee the continuity assistance service, there is also an indemnity for hardship

Aosta Valley health care is taking cover not only in terms of waiting lists. The other major criticality, linked to the shortage of doctors, concerns the continuity of care service throughout the region, the former medical guard.

To guarantee the service, the Regional Council has today approved the supplementary regional agreement, signed by the Regional Committee of General Practitioners.

With the aim of encouraging continuity of care doctors to make themselves available to cover shifts in all 9 offices in the region, the agreement introduces an indemnity for discomfort for shifts worked in places other than the usual ones and provided for service and this, albeit to a different extent, both within the same District and at centers of continuity of assistance outside the District of assignment.

“Thanks to the collaboration of all the parties, a specific regional agreement was signed within the Regional Committee of General Practitioners, which intends to encourage doctors to respond to the functional needs to guarantee the service, maintaining the number of dispensing centers, important presences for local health care “.

With the Agreement, the limitations established at national level for the assignment to general practitioners, in possession of the required requirements, of dual primary care assignments (family doctor) and continuity of care. The USL of Valle d’Aosta was also authorized to acquire the availability of primary care doctors affiliated with the SSR to cover shifts of continuity of care.

