in our city the shooting of Angelina Jolie’s film starts! The details

I’m matches this morning, in the Sassi di Matera, the shooting of the film “Without blood” directed by Angelina Jolie.

As announced in recent days by the mayor of Matera, Domenico Bennardi:

“there Hollywood diva par excellence, he chose our city as a set for the film which he directs, Without Blood, based on the novel Senza Sangue by Alessandro Baricco and produced by Fremantle CompanyBritish giant to which The Apartment Pictures belongs.

It was Jolie herself who chose the Capital of Culture and the most suitable locations to the stage adaptation during the inspections carried out last March (strictly on high heels despite the slippery chianche).

The film set will be set up in the heart of the Sassi which once again will be an extraordinary cinematic showcase for tourists and we hope for as many international productions as the The Apartment which has produced blockbuster films, including:

the TV series, The brilliant friend,

The new Pope by Paolo Sorrentino,

My name is Francesco Totti,

just to name a few titles “.

