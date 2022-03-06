In pajamas, Ninel Conde raises the temperature on the weekend | PHOTO

actress and singer, Ninel Count surprised his dear fans again InstagramWell, he published an image in which he appears showing his attributes wearing a daring pajamas.

La Ninel used her Instagram account to share a photo in which she appears wearing blue panties and a pink lace blouse, which she wears to sleep.

“I woke up very comfortable today… So much so, that I want to have you here in your pajamas with me. Would you like to accompany me? In my OnlyFans I share ALL my exclusive content, so that you can accompany me and we can also talk for a while, “can be read in the singer’s message.

Ninel Conde falls in love with her fans

In less than two hours, the publication of Ninel Countmanaged to reach 9 thousand “likes”, also received almost 100 comments from his followers.

“Beautifull! I love to see your smile”, “How cute”, “My chocolate”, “What a beautiful smile” and “Good morning my love I miss you eve nights”, were some of the comments that stand out in the publication.

It must be remembered that the singer and actress, during 2021, was placed in the eye of the hurricane for her alleged relationship with drug trafficking and the escape that her husband, Larry Ramos, who remained under house arrest, starred in.

