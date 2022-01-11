in Panama Santo Blockchain will install 50 crypto ATMs

The program of Holy Blockchain, a blockchain and integrated cryptocurrency company based in Vietnam, is truly ambitious. In fact, it has decided to invest in Latin America an amount equal to about 1 million dollars for the diffusion of 300 Bitcoin ATM, a layer-2 wallet and a BTC debit card. Of these, 50 are destined for Panama which seems to want to continue the race towards cryptocurrencies.

Santo Blockchain will deliver 50 Bitcoin ATMs to Panama in 2022

It seems just that Panama has launched a tender to reach El Salvador, which is not doing well these days due to some mysterious shortages of Bitcoin in the Chivo wallets of some Salvadoran citizens. Despite this, the country that connects Central and South America seems to have all too clear ideas.

In early 2022 Holy Blockchain will deliver to Panama 50 Bitcoin ATM of the 300 scheduled for the same period to be distributed throughout Latin America. The company said in an official statement that Panama will be the first country to receive them. Along with these ATMs, the Holy Crypto Wallet currently still under development and, in the third quarter of 2022, the Santo Bitcoin debit card will also be implemented. Here’s what Santo CEO Frank Yglesias said about it:

2022 will be a year of non-stop growth for Santo, as I have personally planned the companies’ 2022 workload schedule. Santo is on his way to help bring a new wave of cryptocurrency, investment and trade to over 400,000,000 people in Latin America who are not bankable or non-bankable, including 10% -15% of Hispanics in the United States who are also non-bankable. ‘they are not bankable.

According to what Yglesias commented on the occasion of the podcast at the end of the year, Panama is the first country in Latin America to focus on to spread cryptocurrencies And Bitcoin. Indeed, this country represents the gateway to the Americas in terms of trade, logistics, finance and economic stability. A great opportunity therefore to be able to incentivize a rapidly growing sector.