In Paris, Emma Lohoues gets closer to Neymar: The canvas ignites

The Ivorian influencer and businesswoman, Emma Lohoues, was seen alongside the Brazilian football star playing at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Neymar Junior.

Something happened between Neymar and Emma Lohoues

On Wednesday July 6, 2022, on the occasion of the parade of the famous French designer Jean Paul Gautier, an event which is part of Paris Fashion Week in France, the two stars met, as evidenced by several videos and photos posted on the web.

It was enough to arouse the reactions of several Internet users who thought of a possible romantic relationship between the formidable Brazilian striker and the charming Ivorian actress.

The Honorable Basile Gouali, former MP for Vavoua, also invited himself into the debate. ”(…) My sister, don’t worry about negative criticism and childish gossip about you; they will say whatever they want but keep their eyes on the target. Indeed, according to a Baoulé proverb, dirty water never prevents a plant from growing,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

As a reminder, Emma Lohoues had attended the meeting between Olympique Lyonnais and PSG on Sunday September 19, 2021 at the Parc des Princes. Meeting ended in victory for the Parisians (2-1). Coming to support PSG, Emma Lolo did not fail to share her joy each time her team found the fault.

” Yaaassss buuttt de bb neymaarrrrrr”, had posted Emma Lolo, shortly after the penalty converted in the 66th minute by the Brazilian Neymar. It did not take more for the subscribers of the beautiful Emma Lolo to get ideas. ”Bb Neymar, you’re done with our brothers, it’s on the whites you’ve arrived now. Emma, ​​you did great,” commented a surfer, when another wrote: ”Bb Neymar eh, Emma you are really ambitious”.