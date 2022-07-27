In Paris, Jennifer Lopez dares a surprising fashion combo: flip-flops and glamorous dress

After their wedding in Las Vegas accompanied by a touching message, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck flew to Paris to celebrate their honeymoon.

Jennifer Lopez, fan of flip flops?

First stop for this dream couple? Romantic walk in the Marais. Their looks were approachable with a touch of casual charm. Ben Affleck opted for a classic blue shirt with dark wash jeans and sneakers. He sported his signature three-day beard, as he has always done since his debut with jlo. For her part, she had chosen a charming floral dress in the 50s style with a red bag on her arm. Birkin of Hermes in crocodile. And for the shoes, the star slipped into a simple pair of white strappy sandals.

Since the couple’s first official outing twenty years ago, Jennifer Lopez always had a very glamorous style with impressive looks and accessories. For its part, Ben Affleck is used to being more casual in a T-shirt, occasionally pairing it with a nice watch. On the fashion side, it is interesting to see them reconnect and, sometimes, match their looks, or dress according to their respective style. While the couple agrees at times, maybe this time it’s Jennifer Lopez who takes an example from his partner. In any case, this “sandal episode” of her honeymoon is very Jenny from the Block.

Translation by Amandine Lhoste

Article originally published on Vogue UK

Also on Vogue.fr:

Jennifer Lopez confirms the return of ballerinas during her honeymoon in Paris

Jennifer Lopez’s 5 style lessons to follow urgently

The Bennifers, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky… 8 power couples who confirm their fashion credibility

More Vogue France in video: