In Paris scuffles with the no vax on the Champs-Elysées – World

Intervention in progress by the police on the Champs-Elysées, in Paris, to disperse the demonstrators of the “freedom convoys” who managed to reach the center of Paris despite the prohibitions. “No blockade will be tolerated”, the police said, relaunching the prefect’s orders. The vehicles were blocked at various access points in the capital, but some demonstrators on foot reached the Champs-Elysées. So far 337 people have been fined with a report, 14 of those arrested. Tensions are also reported in place d’Italie.

Five people were stopped at police roadblocks which prevent groups of vehicles from the so-called “convoy of freedom” – which demonstrates against health restrictions – from entering Paris. Several hundred cars, campers, vans were stopped by the agents, the largest convoy is the one currently trying to overcome the barriers with 450 vehicles at the gates of Saint-Cloud. Two other convoys were intercepted, one of 30 vehicles at Porte de Champerret, the other of about twenty at Porte Maillot. All were headed for the Arc de Triomphe despite the prefecture’s ban. The 5 people arrested were in possession of improper weapons and shields. Others, searched and turned back at Place Denfert-Rochereau, had petrol cans, hammers and a knife.

The prefecture has deployed 7,200 policemen and gendarmes in Paris “to enforce the prohibition of entry to convoys of vehicles”. After spending the night on the outskirts of Paris, the “convoy of freedom”, made up of several opponents of the green pass from all over France, begins to enter the capital to demonstrate despite the police ban. The agents, also lined up with armored vehicles, are determined by order of the prefect Didier Lallement to prevent any blocking of traffic. Already in the morning 150 people were blocked and fined. The movement, much of which remained a hundred kilometers east of Paris tonight, is made up of all kinds of opponents of President Emmanuel Macron, yellow vests and anti-vat. The model is the protest movement that was formed in Canada and that paralyzes the capital Ottawa. A few hundred vehicles, campers, caravans, reached the périphérique, the ring road around Paris, around 10 am Some posts on social networks invite the creation of a mass of vehicles “impossible to contain” for the police.