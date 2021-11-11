In Paris to lock down the vote in Libya (which hardly anyone wants)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images TRIPOLI, LIBYA – NOVEMBER 9: A view of session organized with the attendances of Deputies of the House of Representatives, members of the State Supreme Council, mayors and civil society representatives objecting to the legislative arrangements for the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for 24 December in Tripoli, Libya on November 9, 2021. (Photo by MÃ¼cahit Aydemir / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A three-four-hour meeting will not be enough to undo the many knots of the crisis in Libya, which has been struggling with more or less violent convulsions for ten years. Libyan instability, which must worry Italy more than anyone else, not only because of the alarming increase in migrant arrivals, is back on the agenda of the conference called for tomorrow in Paris by the French government. The proceedings will be co-chaired, as well as by France, by Italy, Germany, Libya and the United Nations. The effort is unanimous and inclusive, but the expectation of concrete turning points remains modest.

The timing of the conference is not happy. For months it has been agreed to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya on December 24, a deadline also formalized by the UN Security Council (resolution 2570, of April 2021). To reach the goal, a transitional government was installed. In principle, the elections are the best way to entrust the fate of their country to the Libyans themselves in a spirit of concord and pacification. In practice, the conditions on the ground must be carefully checked for an electoral consultation that is useful and not, as may be feared, counterproductive or even dangerous.

An eloquent index of the delay on the roadmap are the divisions between the Libyan factions. A little more than a month is still missing an agreement on the electoral law, on the unification or not of presidential and parliamentary elections, on the admissibility of a candidacy of the current prime minister, the wealthy businessman Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, to some extent bound by a mandate of mere ferryman towards the vote. The conflict between Dbeibah and the head of the Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi, close to Turkey contributes to the uncertainty, while they do not seem to diminish the tensions between Tripolitania and Cyrenaica, the latter still under the influence of Haftar and his ambitions national.

In Paris, the French say, everyone will be able to express themselves and consolidate the path towards normalization, through the elections. The important thing is “the process”. Right, but the problem is that nobody really wants elections. The clans and militias who have carved out considerable shares of territorial control and power are not enthusiastic about it; the political class does not want them, as they are afraid of being reduced in size. Much less do the stone guests, Turkey and Russia, interested in maintaining their military presence in the country, look favorably on them: Ankara and Moscow fear that a Libyan leadership somehow legitimized by the vote could raise the question of the withdrawal of foreign troops, also requested by the United Nations.

But once the conference proposal had been launched in recent weeks, also for internal political reasons, it would have been difficult for the French to hold back. So in Paris, where the Italian delegation will be led by Mario Draghi, two different visions could take shape, which will need to be harmonized with some formula written with the sling. The one according to which some small step forward, even if imperfect, is still preferable to the status quo. And that of those who believe that an election that is not well prepared can lead to a result not recognized by all and fuel new tensions, if not armed clashes. In the background, the specter of a partition of the country reappears, although it had seemed to recede after some recent signs of relaxation.

Erdogan and Putin are probably thinking about a de facto partition, or at least a Solomonic division of their respective spheres of influence, apparently engaged with the troops on two opposing fronts, ultimately interested in dividing the spoils: Turkey it feels legitimized by the decisive help offered to Tripoli in the conflict with Haftar; Russia hides behind the screen of the alleged “private” nature of the Wagner fighters rooted in Cyrenaica. And neither of them see any reason to remove the curtains.

In the Libyan intrigue the diplomats’ foil has to face the scimitar of the foreign soldiers engaged there. The story could end up in a “Syrian” scenario, in a more or less crystallized fragmentation in different areas of influence, with a fragile central authority and endemic instability. It would be the most favorable framework for those who already have boots on the ground. And the worst for us and for Europe, unfortunately shy and distant.