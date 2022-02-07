In Peru, three prime ministers resigned in six months

Peru’s prime minister, Héctor Valer, resigned on Saturday just four days after being appointed, following serious domestic violence allegations. Valer was the third prime minister appointed in just six months by President Pedro Castillo, who will now have to appoint a fourth, thus amplifying the serious political instability in the country following his victory in the elections last July.

Valer had been appointed on Tuesday, but a few hours after his confirmation in the Peruvian newspapers, very heavy accusations of violence had begun to emerge, directed at him in recent years by his daughter and his wife. In a 2016 police report, the 29-year-old daughter claimed that Valer had “slapped, punched and kicked her in the face”. Valer denied the allegations, but President Castillo removed him from office.

The decision aggravated the situation of complete confusion in the government of the country, in which the unpreparedness of Castillo and his team became evident. In just six months, Castillo made numerous government reshuffles, changed more than 20 ministers (some key ministers, such as the Energy one, were even changed three times) and dismissed three prime ministers. The Peruvian system is presidential, but the prime minister is still a rather important figure: among other things, he is the president’s main advisor and helps him select and manage the members of his government.

Castillo also kicked out the police chief, clashed severely with various army officers, and resulted in the resignation of many prominent officials. One of these, the secretary general of the presidency Carlos Ernesto Jaico Carranza, resigned last week by publishing a very harsh letter in which he denounced the “lack of an organized labor system” and “lack of rigor in respecting regulations and practices”. Carranza also speaks of a “shadow government”, much cited by Peruvian newspapers, consisting of a few people loyal to Castillo who would take all the decisions in place of the officials in charge.

The Castillo government has also been rather inconsistent in policies, putting off various important decisions, such as the one to close four mines in the south of the country, which was first announced, caused confusion and economic collapses among the companies involved, and was eventually withdrawn. .

Contributing to the confusion among his constituents is the fact that Castillo is gradually advocating increasingly conservative and reactionary policies.

Elected with the Free Peru Marxist party and on the basis of an egalitarian and far-left program, in the first weeks of his government Castillo had appointed a very leftist government, criticized among other things for its proximity to the extremist group Sendero Luminoso. The prime minister appointed by Castillo, Guido Bellido, was an exponent of Peru Free and a far-left politician, in favor of the nationalization of various large companies, among other things. It lasted from July to October.

The second prime minister, Mirtha Vásquez, was instead an exponent of the center-left and decidedly more moderate than her predecessor. Castillo, meanwhile, had turned away from Free Peru, the party that had made him elected.

The third prime minister, Héctor Valer, was instead an ultra-conservative and extremist Catholic who, before joining a parliamentary group near Castillo, had entered the Peruvian parliament thanks to a far-right party.

In addition to the appointments, various other moves by Castillo have worried his progressive voters: for example, he recently announced a “strategic alliance” with Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s nationalist president, who is routinely shunned and criticized by progressive world leaders.

On the other hand, even before the elections Castillo had taken some conservative positions: despite being a progressive in economics and labor policies, he said he was against the right to abortion, rights for the LGBT + community and even sex education. in schools, adopting positions similar to those of its far-right rivals on these issues.