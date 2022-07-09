In photo, Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela, a muscular couple on vacation in Ibiza

The Argentinian striker from Paris Saint-Germain is enjoying a vacation in the Balearic Islands with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children.

Goodbye soccer jersey, hello swimsuit. Before resuming training and matches with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is enjoying a moment of rest in Ibiza with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, their children, as well as his former FC Barcelona teammates, Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas.

In an Instagram photo posted by the mother of Thiago, 9, Mateo, 6, and Ciro Messi, 4, to their Instagram account on Thursday, June 30, the Argentinian couple strike a pose in Rio de Sol Brazilian swimsuits , arm in arm, revealing their two muscular bodies.

A snapshot that garnered 2 million likes and 10,000 comments including that of the Argentinian television host, Marcelo Tinelli: “How beautiful you are!! You make a lovely couple. I love you”, as well as the companions of footballers Sergio Busquets, Elena Galera, and that of Papu Gomez, Linda Raff, who opted for smiley emojis with hearts in their eyes and red hearts.

Candles and birthday cake

The one who holds the world record for golden balloons (seven prizes received) also took advantage of this trip to celebrate his 35th birthday. In a snapshot posted on his Instagram account, we see him with his wife next to a huge cake on which the number “35” is written. He captioned his post with the words: “Thank you everyone for all the messages and congratulations!!!”.

Lionel Messi is expected next week to resume training with his club for a year, Paris Saint-Germain, in order to be able to prepare physically before his next match on July 20 against the Japanese club Kawasaki.