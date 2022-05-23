Entertainment

In photos: Chino Darín and Ursula Corberó’s romantic walk through Venice, Natalie Portman without makeup and Salma Hayek excited

Romantic walks, casual outfits and, also, glamour, a lot of glamour. Celebrities can be seen walking the streets in the company of their partners or alone, enjoying the arrival of the hot months in the northern hemisphere or at galas and events surrounded by other celebrities.

From familiar faces of local artists like the Darin Chinesewho paraded his love through the canals of Venice with his partner, the protagonist of The Money Heist, Ursula Corberoto other stars and international figures such as Salma Hayek, Lady Gaga either charlotte casiraghiall of them enjoy filming days, routine outings or rest days.

Chino Darín accompanied his partner, the Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó, for a few days of filming for a new Netflix production in Venice, where the couple also enjoyed moments alone in the city of love
Chino Darín accompanied his partner, the Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó, for a few days of filming for a new Netflix production in Venice, where the couple also enjoyed moments alone in the city of love Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

michelle halls stood out at the Cannes Film Festival with a unique design. Luis Miguel’s daughter surprised with a black and white dress that she complemented with light-colored makeup, a slicked-back hairstyle and shiny silver accessories. With a pink design, Alessandra Ambrosio She also shone in the French city, where she was the protagonist of a photo session.

With a dress that stole all eyes, Michelle Salas dazzled at the Cannes Film Festival during the premiere of Triángulo de tristesse
With a dress that stole all eyes, Michelle Salas dazzled at the Cannes Film Festival during the premiere of Triángulo de tristesseBest Image/The Grosby Group
Alessandra Ambrosio, pictured during a photo session in a pink dress on the balcony of the Hotel Martinez, in Cannes
Alessandra Ambrosio, pictured during a photo session in a pink dress on the balcony of the Hotel Martinez, in CannesSplash News/The Grosby Group
Actress Eva Longoria and her husband, José Baston, were also present at the Cannes Film Festival. In the image they are seen recently arrived at Nice airport, in France
Actress Eva Longoria and her husband, José Baston, were also present at the Cannes Film Festival. In the image they are seen recently arrived at Nice airport, in France Splash News/The Grosby Group
Charlotte Casiraghi moments before enjoying the swimming pool at the Cap-Eden-Roc hotel, in Antibes, France, where she is taking a few days off after passing through the Cannes Film Festival
Charlotte Casiraghi moments before enjoying the swimming pool at the Cap-Eden-Roc hotel, in Antibes, France, where she is taking a few days off after passing through the Cannes Film Festival Best Image/The Grosby Group
Actress Salma Hayek was emotional as she said goodbye to crew members after filming Magic Mike 3 wrapped in London
Actress Salma Hayek was emotional as she said goodbye to crew members after filming Magic Mike 3 wrapped in LondonBackgrid UK/The Grosby Group
Lady Gaga and her boyfriend were seen in Malibu leaving a department store
Lady Gaga and her boyfriend were seen in Malibu leaving a department storeBackgrid/The Grosby Group
Without makeup and with a relaxed look, Natalie Portman enjoyed a walk with a friend in the Los Feliz area, in Los Angeles
Without makeup and with a relaxed look, Natalie Portman enjoyed a walk with a friend in the Los Feliz area, in Los AngelesBackgrid/The Grosby Group
Ozzy Osbourne shows off his trademark eyeliner and black nails while visiting a Los Angeles recording studio, after overcoming Covid
Ozzy Osbourne shows off his trademark eyeliner and black nails while visiting a Los Angeles recording studio, after overcoming CovidSplash News/The Grosby Group
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin happy after coffee and candy shopping at SweetBu in Malibu
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin happy after coffee and candy shopping at SweetBu in MalibuBackgrid/The Grosby Group
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde take a flight from New York
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde take a flight from New YorkTIDNY-111

