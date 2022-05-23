In photos: Chino Darín and Ursula Corberó’s romantic walk through Venice, Natalie Portman without makeup and Salma Hayek excited
Romantic walks, casual outfits and, also, glamour, a lot of glamour. Celebrities can be seen walking the streets in the company of their partners or alone, enjoying the arrival of the hot months in the northern hemisphere or at galas and events surrounded by other celebrities.
From familiar faces of local artists like the Darin Chinesewho paraded his love through the canals of Venice with his partner, the protagonist of The Money Heist, Ursula Corberoto other stars and international figures such as Salma Hayek, Lady Gaga either charlotte casiraghiall of them enjoy filming days, routine outings or rest days.
michelle halls stood out at the Cannes Film Festival with a unique design. Luis Miguel’s daughter surprised with a black and white dress that she complemented with light-colored makeup, a slicked-back hairstyle and shiny silver accessories. With a pink design, Alessandra Ambrosio She also shone in the French city, where she was the protagonist of a photo session.