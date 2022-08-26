In photos: From a special celebration of the Kardashian family to the surprising physical state of Robert Downey Jr.

Kylie Jenner celebrated the launch of the new line of its brand Kylie Cosmetics with a star-studded party where she was surrounded by her famous family. The 25-year-old businesswoman kicked off her new venture with a grand event at Ulta Beauty in Westwood, California.

Along with the protagonist of the celebration, they said present at the celebration their mother, Chris Jenner, as well as her sisters, kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashianwhat’s more of Kendall Jenner. Kylie stole all eyes with a futuristic monochrome outfit that highlighted her slender silhouette. Kim, meanwhile, looked splendid with a look all black bare back and high boots. The supermodel completed her outfit with dark glasses and her hair pulled back.

Kourtney Kardashian arrived at the appointment by the hand of her husband, the musician Travis Barkerwho also showed his style with a printed satin shirt and black pants.

Kylie Jenner celebrated the launch of her new line of cosmetics at an event in collaboration with makeup store Ulta Beauty Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Kim Kardashian wrapped in a catsuit on her arrival at the big event organized by the firm Kylie Cosmetics, in Westwood Backgrid/The Grosby Group

The Barbie code has arrived! Khloe Kardashian was inspired by the aesthetics of the Barbie universe when choosing clothes for the firm’s launch Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrived hand in hand and joined the celebration for the launch of Kylie Jenner’s new line of lipsticks Backgrid/The Grosby Group

A radiant Kendall Jenner dressed in a printed dress fitted to the body accompanied her sister on the big day Backgrid/The Grosby Group

After the harsh setback due to the alleged infidelities of her husband, Gerard Piqué, Shakira takes refuge in the love of her children. After the recent leak of a video where the Spaniard is seen kissing with a 23-year-old girl, the Colombian was portrayed on several occasions with the little ones.

As published by the newspaper The Sunthe soccer player’s new partner is called Clara Chía Martí and she is a public relations student who works at Cosmosa company that organizes events and is owned by the athlete.

While the legal issues for the custody of the couple’s children are settled, Shakira takes advantage of the time with her little ones, Sasha and Milan. Days ago, mother and children were seen walking around Barcelona and, recently, the singer took it upon herself to take the young people to a tennis club in the city of Pondal.

Shakira takes her children, Sasha and Milan Piqué, to the Barcelona tennis club Zuma Press/The Grosby Group

The Colombian star greeted the cameras with a smile Zuma Press/The Grosby Group

Robert Downey Jr and his family enjoy a relaxing vacation in the south of France. At 57, the star of Hombre de Hierro surprised with a dazzling physical state after being seen walking in a bathing suit with his wife in a French town.

Robert Downey Jr and his wife enjoy a sunny walk Photo © 2022 The Grosby Group

The actor does not neglect his physical training Photo © 2022 The Grosby Group

With dyed pink hair, dark glasses and a sweater with ethnic motifs, madonna was seen covering her face upon arrival at the airport in New York City. The queen of pop tried with this maneuver to mislead the fans, but she could not escape from the paparazzi.

Madonna covers her face upon arrival at New York’s JFK airport Backgrid/The Grosby Group

The filming of a new season of the successful Netflix series Emily in Paris advances and Lily Collins gives in to it in her best clothes. With the styling that characterizes her, the actress shares a moment of filming with her co-star, actor Lucas Bravo, in the production of new scenes in the French capital.

The streaming platform confirmed at least two more seasons of the fiction that covers the adventures of Emily Cooper through the “city of love”. In Argentina, the success of the series was reflected in the choice of names for babies born during the pandemic: in official records, Emily was one of the most chosen names of 2020.

Lily Collins, in a good mood during a day of filming KCS Presse/The Grosby Group

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo during a filming scene in Paris KCS Presse/The Grosby Group

sophia vergara smiles upon arrival at the show’s filming studio America’s Got Talent, of which he is a jury. The tv show star modern-family thus resumed its obligations after a recent getaway to Miami.