In photos: from Angelina Jolie’s mother and daughter outing to Chris Hemsworth’s day at the beach and surf
From university activities and cultural exhibitions to new looks, romances and casual photos on the beach. This week Hollywood stars starred in social events and outdoor activities of all kinds. Thus, while Angelina Jolie allowed herself to be photographed with her daughter Zahara at a university event, Chris Hemsworth was found in the morning surfing and Gerard Butler was immortalized in his most romantic facet: kissing his girlfriend during his vacation in Rome .
In the case of Jolie, the protagonist of maleficent (2014) enjoyed an artistic day with Zahara last weekend on the campus of the famous liberal arts college that the young woman attends in Atlanta. Mother and daughter toured a display and looked at the hand-painted canvases for sale at the Hey Paintella pop-up store. They even posed in front of the painting to show their admiration for her. Although the women did not buy anything, they were impressed by the works of art.
For her new challenge on the big screen, Natalie Portman wore a new look: lush bangs. The Israeli actress will star in the drama May December, Directed by Todd Haynes, opposite Julianne Moore.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox caused a minor media revolution with their arrival at the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City. the actress of transformers She received all the attention of those present thanks to her long red hair combined with a tight gold dress, while Kelly showed off her platinum hair in a bun and a transparent corset that revealed her body covered in tattoos.
Hollywood actor Gerard Butler was super caramelized with Morgan Brown, his girlfriend, while on vacation in Rome. The couple visited the Basilica San Silvestro de Capite during the mass and the protagonist of 300 He took the opportunity to sit down to pray.
After kissing in a bar, the couple walked through the historic center of Rome looking at the slides and photographing the monuments of the Spanish Steps.
While Gal Gadot and Gwyneth Paltrow opted for stripes and black and white for their participation in Veuve Clicquot’s Solaire Cultural Exhibition: Lily Allen and Olivia Wilde chose cotton jumpsuits for everyday activities.
Lily Allen was pictured leaving the Gymkhana restaurant in Mayfair. The singer wore faded jeans and a gray tracksuit over a white T-shirt. The composer was seen after celebrating three years of sobriety on her networks since she said enough alcohol to change her lifestyle.
Wilde, meanwhile, was seen buying lunch for two at Alfred’s.. The director of Do not worry honey she was photographed getting into a Mercedes Benz with Harry Styles in the driver’s seat. The couple appears after Wilde’s nanny gave precise details of the director’s relationship with her ex, Jason Sudeikis. She further claims that the problems between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde began after Pugh had an affair with Harry, prior to her courtship with Olivia.
