In photos: from Angelina Jolie’s mother and daughter outing to Chris Hemsworth’s day at the beach and surf

From university activities and cultural exhibitions to new looks, romances and casual photos on the beach. This week Hollywood stars starred in social events and outdoor activities of all kinds. Thus, while Angelina Jolie allowed herself to be photographed with her daughter Zahara at a university event, Chris Hemsworth was found in the morning surfing and Gerard Butler was immortalized in his most romantic facet: kissing his girlfriend during his vacation in Rome .

In the case of Jolie, the protagonist of maleficent (2014) enjoyed an artistic day with Zahara last weekend on the campus of the famous liberal arts college that the young woman attends in Atlanta. Mother and daughter toured a display and looked at the hand-painted canvases for sale at the Hey Paintella pop-up store. They even posed in front of the painting to show their admiration for her. Although the women did not buy anything, they were impressed by the works of art.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara visited an art show at the university, where the daughter of the actress goes

Chris Hemsworth shows off his pecs as he prepares for a morning of surfing in Byron Bay QLD1

Chris Hemsworth, outdoor sports lover

Chris Hemsworth enjoys a morning of pure surf in Byron Bay QLD1

For her new challenge on the big screen, Natalie Portman wore a new look: lush bangs. The Israeli actress will star in the drama May December, Directed by Todd Haynes, opposite Julianne Moore.

Actress Natalie Portman shows off her new bangs on the set of May December Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox caused a minor media revolution with their arrival at the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City. the actress of transformers She received all the attention of those present thanks to her long red hair combined with a tight gold dress, while Kelly showed off her platinum hair in a bun and a transparent corset that revealed her body covered in tattoos.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broke all molds with their striking look at the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Hollywood actor Gerard Butler was super caramelized with Morgan Brown, his girlfriend, while on vacation in Rome. The couple visited the Basilica San Silvestro de Capite during the mass and the protagonist of 300 He took the opportunity to sit down to pray.

After kissing in a bar, the couple walked through the historic center of Rome looking at the slides and photographing the monuments of the Spanish Steps.

Gerard Butler with his girlfriend Morgan Brown walk through the historic center of Rome Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

After kissing in a bar, Butler and his girlfriend took photos of the monuments of the Plaza de España

Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

While Gal Gadot and Gwyneth Paltrow opted for stripes and black and white for their participation in Veuve Clicquot’s Solaire Cultural Exhibition: Lily Allen and Olivia Wilde chose cotton jumpsuits for everyday activities.

Lily Allen was pictured leaving the Gymkhana restaurant in Mayfair. The singer wore faded jeans and a gray tracksuit over a white T-shirt. The composer was seen after celebrating three years of sobriety on her networks since she said enough alcohol to change her lifestyle.

Wilde, meanwhile, was seen buying lunch for two at Alfred’s. . The director of Do not worry honey she was photographed getting into a Mercedes Benz with Harry Styles in the driver’s seat. The couple appears after Wilde’s nanny gave precise details of the director’s relationship with her ex, Jason Sudeikis. She further claims that the problems between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde began after Pugh had an affair with Harry, prior to her courtship with Olivia.

Gal Gadot at Veuve Clicquot’s Solaire Cultural Exhibition Mega/The Grosby Group

Gwyneth Paltrow at Veuve Clicquot’s Solaire Cultural Exhibition Mega/The Grosby Group

Lily Allen looks casual leaving Gymkhana restaurant in Mayfair Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

Olivia Wilde gets into Harry Styles’ car after buying lunch Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell leaving their New York hotel. The couple attended the TIME100 Next Gala the night before Mega/The Grosby Group

THE NATION

Get to know The Trust Project