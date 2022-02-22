In photos: from Cameron Díaz’s accident to Oscar Martínez, Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz’s red carpet

Between work and important events in their personal lives, movie stars do not hide. In Los Angeles, Sydney or Madrid, photographers are dedicated to looking for celebrities so that the world can find out their every step. Red carpets, romantic outings and everyday activities like shopping: we tell you what celebrities are up to these days.

As can be seen in the photos, Cameron Diaz would have suffered an accident. The actress was photographed by the paparazzi while she was doing some shopping in Beverly Hills. For the occasion, she wore a black sports suit and jogging suit, but what she called attention to was the orthopedic boot that he wore on his right foot. Apparently, the injury was not so serious, since the star was able to walk without the help of crutches.

Cameron Diaz was seen in Los Angeles wearing an orthopedic boot Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Also in Los Angeles, love was the protagonist of the night of some stars. While the newly parents Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a romantic dinner in an exclusive Malibu restaurant, Sofía Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, did the same in West Hollywood.

Very close to them Megan fox She left her children at home for a relaxing moment. The actress was seen leaving a medical spa, where an aesthetic treatment was performed. On the way to the car, the brunette was doing exercises with her lips, which she touched with her fingers while she moved them.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were photographed leaving a restaurant in Malibu Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Sofia Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, enjoyed a romantic dinner in Hollywood Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Megan Fox was seen when she left a medical spa, where she underwent an aesthetic treatment Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Shia LaBeouf is ready for the arrival of his first child. The actor and his partner, Mia Goth, visited a furniture store in California where they bought things for the baby. In the photos you can see the actor’s wife wearing a big belly, which gives indications that the birth will be in the next few days.

On the other side of the world, in Australia, Natalie Portman enjoys the summer that crosses the southern hemisphere with her husband, Benjamin Millepied. The couple was captured by photographers while attending a birthday party in a square. There, the star was very much in love with her, kissing her boy and having a good time with friends.

Shia LaBeouf and his wife, Mia Goth, visited a furniture store where they bought some things for the baby on the way. Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Natalie Portman was seen kissing with her husband in Australia Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Natalie Portman was seen while participating in an outdoor birthday in Australia Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

In Madrid, Oscar Martínez attended the premiere of his new film, official competitionwhich stars alongside Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. The feature film, directed by Argentines Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, had its premiere in the Spanish capital. The event was also attended by producer Jaume Roures, actors Pilar Castro, Jose Luis Gómez, Irene Escolar, Nagore Aranburu, Manolo Solo and Koldo Olabarri, who happily posed on the red carpet.

The comedy tells the story of a billionaire businessman who, in search of prestige and importance, decides to make a film that will leave a mark. To do this, he hires the best: a stellar team made up of filmmaker Lola Cuevas (Cruz) and two well-known actors, owners of enormous talent, but with an even bigger ego: Hollywood actor Félix Rivero (Banderas) and radical theater actor Iván Torres (Martínez). They’re both legends, but not exactly the best of friends. Through a series of increasingly eccentric tests set by Lola, Félix and Iván must confront not only each other, but also their own legacies.

The complete cast of Official Competition poses with the producers and directors of the feature film COURT OF THE TOWER – AFP

Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz and Óscar Martínez, the stars of the Official Competition, pose together in Madrid

Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz together with Argentine directors Gaston Duprat and Mariano Cohn COURT OF THE TOWER – AFP

Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas smile for the cameras during the red carpet of their new movie COURT OF THE TOWER – AFP