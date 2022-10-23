In photos: from Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s romantic dance in Sardinia to Angelina Jolie’s flying pajamas

It’s not all dress code for the stars. When they take a break from the grand finery, celebrities enjoy family moments, walks and outings and they do it also wearing home looks. This does not prevent some from losing the glamor or charm that characterizes them.

Angelina Jolie He is a clear example of good dress, even if he decides to show himself in public in his pajamas. The actress traveled to London in the company of her son Ella Pax and she was photographed at the exit of Heathrow airport with a set of brown silk nightwear with white details that she knew how to wear with style.

Along with her son Pax, Angelina Jolie was photographed leaving London’s Heathrow Airport wearing silk pajamas Splash News/The Grosby Group

in beverly hills, Eva Longoria also opted for a casual design to take a walk with her son and her husband, Jose Baston, while Jennifer Garnerfor his part, decided to share a moment of fun with his son Samuel and for this he chose to wear a short jumpsuit that he combined with a hat and sneakers.

Eva Longoria and her husband, Jose Baston, enjoy some quality family time while out for lunch with their children Santiago and Mariana at Avra ​​in Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Barefoot and in casual outfits, the singer Justin Timberlake and his wife, the actress Jessica Bieldanced at sunset on the stern of a luxury boat on one of the days of their vacation with friends in Porto Cervo, on the Italian island of Sardinia.

In love, Justin Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, dance at sunset on the stern of a luxury boat in Porto Cervo, Sardinia Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

Jennifer Garner decided to share a relaxing moment with her son Samuel and both were seen having a smoothie Backgrid/The Grosby Group

With a relaxed appearance, despite the scandalous judicial process in which he is immersed due to the accusations of sexual abuse against him, kevin spacey was seen having lunch with friends at a restaurant in Paris, France. The interpreter looked animated although somewhat tired after having passed through part of the audiences. He was wearing a green jacket with jeans and his classic glasses. It should be remembered that the American actor pleaded not guilty on Thursday, July 14 in London during an appearance before the British courts due to charges of alleged sexual assault filed by three men. Spacey is being prosecuted for four alleged crimes dated between March 2005 and April 2013.

While facing justice over allegations of sexual abuse, actor Kevin Spacey was photographed having lunch with friends at La Brasserie Lipp in Paris, France Best Image/The Grosby Group

THE NATION

Get to know The Trust Project