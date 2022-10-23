In photos: from Kate Hudson’s “little mermaid” look to Paris Hilton’s rustic element to cope with the heat

This week, the great stars of Hollywood enjoyed social activities of all kinds. While some put on their best clothes to parade down a red carpet, others took one of their children to their first recital or shamelessly showed off their gadgets to face the heat.

With a very casual look and his usual smile, the American actor James Van Der Beek He decided to take his sixth son, Jeremiah, to the recital given by one of his favorite bands, Green Day, at the Formula One Grand Prix weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Your colleague, Brad Pitt, also traveled to Texas to witness the competition. In his case, he had the privilege of being very close to the cars and touring the pit lane before the test race.

James Van Der Beek at the Green Day concert in Austin, Texas SUZANNE CORDEIRO – AFP

Brad Pitt tours the pit lane at the Circuit of the Americas PATRICK T. FALLON – AFP

Pitt enjoyed the Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin SUZANNE CORDEIRO – AFP

Far away from there, in Madrid, Spain, Kate Jackson, Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae Y Edward Norton participated in the avant premiere of the film Daggers in the Back: The Mystery of Glass Onions. For the occasion, the actresses chose two dresses that captured all eyes.

Kate Hudson at the avant premiere of Daggers in the Back: The Mystery of Glass Onion, with a look that refers to The Little Mermaid Alberto Ortega – EUROPA PRESS

Janelle Monae wore a very voluminous dress with a look similar to that of coral reefs Alberto Ortega – EUROPA PRESS

The actresses and their colleagues, before changing for the avant premiere of the film JAVIER SORIANO – AFP

Kate Hudson at the photocall prior to the avant premiere of Glass Onion: a knives out mystery, in Madrid JAVIER SORIANO – AFP

Black and white for Janelle Monae JAVIER SORIANO – AFP

British actor Daniel Craig posing for the paparazzi at the photocall prior to the avant premiere of the film JAVIER SORIANO – AFP

Edward Norton chose a relaxed look JAVIER SORIANO – AFP

In Los Angeles, the South African actress Charlize Theron attended the premiere of the Netflix movie The school of good and evil, at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood. Like his colleague, Patti LuPonechose a look according to the theme of the film. Kerry Washingtonin turn, took the opportunity to present his new and daring haircut.

Charlize Theron at the premiere of The School for Good and Evil at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood MICHAEL TRAN – AFP

Patti LuPone at the premiere of The School for Good and Evil MICHAEL TRAN – AFP

Laurence Fishburne, another of the stars who acts in the Netflix film MICHAEL TRAN – AFP

Kerry Washington surprised everyone with a daring makeover MICHAEL TRAN – AFP

Kerry Washington at the avant premiere of The School for Good and Evil MICHAEL TRAN – AFP

Part of the cast of The School for Good and Evil: Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, Patti LuPone, Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh MICHAEL TRAN – AFP

18 years after starring Man on Fire, Denzel Washington Y Dakota Fanning they crossed again. The actors traveled to Atrani, a town of 965 inhabitants in the province of Salerno, Italy, to film together Equalizer 3. On the set, posed with the Italian actress Gaia Scodellaro.

Italian actress Gaia Scodellaro with Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington on the set of Equalizer 3, in Atrani, southern Italy Salvatore Laporta – AP

french actress Isabelle Huppertin turn, traveled to Manila to participate in the screening of his film About Joan at the French film festival in a shopping center in the financial district of that city, as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and France.

French actress Isabelle Huppert in Manila, Philippines TED ALJIBE – AFP

In Lyon, France, the American director Tim Burton received at the hands of the Italian actress Monica Bellucci the Lumière Award for his contribution to the seventh art, during the 14th edition of the Lumiere Film Festival.

Monica Bellucci was in charge of presenting the Lumiere award to Tim Burton JEFF PACHOUD – AFP

The director together with Bellucci, the French director Claude Lelouch and the actor Vincent Lindon JEFF PACHOUD – AFP

In New York, the exclusive gala of the non-profit organization DKM, which works to fight against blood disorders and blood cancer, was held. One of the stars who attracted the most attention on the red carpet mounted at the Cipriani Wall Street was the actress Jaime king.

US actress Jaime King attends the DKMS Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on October 20, 2022. – DKMS is a non-profit organization working to fight against blood disorders and blood cancer. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) ANGELA WEISS – AFP

paris hilton, Meanwhile, it is located in Mumbai, India. There, the blonde heiress wore her best clothes on Thursday afternoon at the presentation of her new fragrance. On Wednesday, arriving at the airport in that city, she was photographed with a little less glamor: she carried a small portable fan to cope with the high temperatures.

Paris Hilton during the presentation of her new fragrance in Mumbai, India SUJIT JAISWAL – AFP

Paris Hilton, fan in hand, at Mumbai airport SUJIT JAISWAL – AFP

