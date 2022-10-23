In photos: from Kate Hudson’s “little mermaid” look to Paris Hilton’s rustic element to cope with the heat
This week, the great stars of Hollywood enjoyed social activities of all kinds. While some put on their best clothes to parade down a red carpet, others took one of their children to their first recital or shamelessly showed off their gadgets to face the heat.
With a very casual look and his usual smile, the American actor James Van Der Beek He decided to take his sixth son, Jeremiah, to the recital given by one of his favorite bands, Green Day, at the Formula One Grand Prix weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
Your colleague, Brad Pitt, also traveled to Texas to witness the competition. In his case, he had the privilege of being very close to the cars and touring the pit lane before the test race.
Far away from there, in Madrid, Spain, Kate Jackson, Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae Y Edward Norton participated in the avant premiere of the film Daggers in the Back: The Mystery of Glass Onions. For the occasion, the actresses chose two dresses that captured all eyes.
In Los Angeles, the South African actress Charlize Theron attended the premiere of the Netflix movie The school of good and evil, at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood. Like his colleague, Patti LuPonechose a look according to the theme of the film. Kerry Washingtonin turn, took the opportunity to present his new and daring haircut.
18 years after starring Man on Fire, Denzel Washington Y Dakota Fanning they crossed again. The actors traveled to Atrani, a town of 965 inhabitants in the province of Salerno, Italy, to film together Equalizer 3. On the set, posed with the Italian actress Gaia Scodellaro.
french actress Isabelle Huppertin turn, traveled to Manila to participate in the screening of his film About Joan at the French film festival in a shopping center in the financial district of that city, as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and France.
In Lyon, France, the American director Tim Burton received at the hands of the Italian actress Monica Bellucci the Lumière Award for his contribution to the seventh art, during the 14th edition of the Lumiere Film Festival.
In New York, the exclusive gala of the non-profit organization DKM, which works to fight against blood disorders and blood cancer, was held. One of the stars who attracted the most attention on the red carpet mounted at the Cipriani Wall Street was the actress Jaime king.
paris hilton, Meanwhile, it is located in Mumbai, India. There, the blonde heiress wore her best clothes on Thursday afternoon at the presentation of her new fragrance. On Wednesday, arriving at the airport in that city, she was photographed with a little less glamor: she carried a small portable fan to cope with the high temperatures.
THE NATION