In Photos: From Paul McCartney’s Good Turn to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Rides and Iggy Azalea’s Riding Lessons

Far from the big ceremonies and the red carpets, the stars also enjoy the routine and, sometimes, they are participants in some incidents of daily life. While several celebrities have been seen these days walking through different cities, others reacted like good Samaritans when observing accidents on public roads. Such was the case with Paul MCCARTNEYwho was with his wife on vacation in Saint Barth.

McCartney and his partner, Nancy Shevell, were on their way to their residence on the Caribbean island when they witnessed a car accident on the street . The author of “Yesterday” did not hesitate to get out of the car and see how those involved in the accident were, especially one of them, who was driving a quadricycle and who had been lying on the asphalt, visibly sore. A great gesture from the beatle and a surprise for the protagonists of the accident, who did not leave his astonishment.

During his vacation in the Caribbean, Paul McCartney witnessed an accident on the road and participated in the rescue of one of the victims

Interested in the accident, the former Beatle helped the driver of the quadricycle that was involved in the accident

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick went to Broadway to see the musical Plaza Suite

Distinguished residents of New York, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick They were seen on Broadway. The couple left their home to go see the musical Plaza Suite and smiled their outfit at the request of the cameras. They also went for a walk with very cool looks Elle Fanning, leopard and pink shoes and Paris Hilton, with a all pink very glamorous.

Elle Fanning chose the leopard and pink shoes to walk around New York

Paris Hilton

Dua Lipa

sydney sweeney

Cardi-B

Iggy Azalea with her horse after finishing her riding class