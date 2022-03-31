In Photos: From Paul McCartney’s Good Turn to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Rides and Iggy Azalea’s Riding Lessons

Far from the big ceremonies and the red carpets, the stars also enjoy the routine and, sometimes, they are participants in some incidents of daily life. While several celebrities have been seen these days walking through different cities, others reacted like good Samaritans when observing accidents on public roads. Such was the case with Paul MCCARTNEYwho was with his wife on vacation in Saint Barth.

McCartney and his partner, Nancy Shevell, were on their way to their residence on the Caribbean island when they witnessed a car accident on the street. The author of “Yesterday” did not hesitate to get out of the car and see how those involved in the accident were, especially one of them, who was driving a quadricycle and who had been lying on the asphalt, visibly sore. A great gesture from the beatle and a surprise for the protagonists of the accident, who did not leave his astonishment.

Distinguished residents of New York, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick They were seen on Broadway. The couple left their home to go see the musical Plaza Suite and smiled their outfit at the request of the cameras. They also went for a walk with very cool looks Elle Fanning, leopard and pink shoes and Paris Hilton, with a all pink very glamorous.

