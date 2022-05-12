In photos: from the celebrity parade at the Formula 1 race to Rihanna’s facial treatment

The private lives of celebrities always end up becoming news: either because the paparazzi find them red-handed or because of their social media posts. On this occasion, Formula 1 was an excuse for some celebrities to leave home. Although others decided to stay and take advantage of the weekend to perform some beauty treatments.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and their children Wyatt and Dimitri enjoy the outdoor event Mavrix Photo/The Grosby Group

George Lucas, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Michael Douglas, Paris Hilton and Luis Fonsi were among those who said they were present at the race that took place at the racetrack located in the Hard Rock Stadium area of ​​the Miami Dolphins, where the Miami Grand Prix of Formula 1. The musician could also be seen badbunny, who has been a trend during the weekend for the release of his album a summer without youand celebrities of the stature of Tom Brady, Michael Jordan and David Beckham.

Serena and Venus Williams with Caroline Wozniacki at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix @carowozniacki – @carowozniacki

Meanwhile, the tennis stars Serena and Venus Williamswho are also minority shareholders of the Miami Dolphins football team, walked through the paddock with the former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. The Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro It was another tennis professional who attended the event, which closed with a Maluma show.

Lewis Hamilton, Michael Jordan, David Beckham and Tom Brady at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami. @espn – @espn

In a much more homemade mood, it was shown Rihanna, who close to giving birth to her first child with singer A$AP Rocky, shared a post on his Instagram account. The singer from Barbados has become a benchmark when it comes to displaying her pregnant belly.

Since announcing that she was in the sweet wait, she has not stopped showing the evolution of her status with super original models in public, in fact, she has made headlines for her pregnancy by making her belly an object of admiration. On this occasion, the artist uploaded a video in which she shows how a mask is applied to her face and gives tips to perform a facial treatment with the products of her beauty line.