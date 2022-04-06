In photos: from the cut in composé of Macaulay Culkin with his son to the break of David and Victoria Beckham
In the Northern Hemisphere, low temperatures still continue, but that does not keep celebrities from their outings. The flashes on this occasion have set their sights on some celebrities who were walking through different cities. As a couple, with babies, alone, doing routine things, this is how Rosalía and her boyfriend, Macaulay Culkin with her son and Lucy Hale, who loaded a little fuel into her vehicle, were found in recent days.
They were not the only ones: actor Jake Gyllenhaal was photographed with Elza Gonzalez and Katie Holmes was seen out for a walk with her daughter Suri. Another sensation of the season is Rihanna, who since she showed her advanced pregnancy belly began to show original looks that focused on her belly. In this opportunity, The Barbadian-born artist and her partner, musician A$ap Rocky, were caught on camera while shopping for clothes for the baby on the way.
Still far from motherhood they showed themselves Paris Hilton, as Lady in Black, and Emilia Clarke, the beloved Mother of Dragons from GOT, which is installed in Belgium for a film. Lastly, the long-standing pair of David and Victoria Beckham was found red-handed on a yacht as well as the singer Adam Levine, days before coming to the country.