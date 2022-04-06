In photos: from the cut in composé of Macaulay Culkin with his son to the break of David and Victoria Beckham

In the Northern Hemisphere, low temperatures still continue, but that does not keep celebrities from their outings. The flashes on this occasion have set their sights on some celebrities who were walking through different cities. As a couple, with babies, alone, doing routine things, this is how Rosalía and her boyfriend, Macaulay Culkin with her son and Lucy Hale, who loaded a little fuel into her vehicle, were found in recent days.

They were not the only ones: actor Jake Gyllenhaal was photographed with Elza Gonzalez and Katie Holmes was seen out for a walk with her daughter Suri. Another sensation of the season is Rihanna, who since she showed her advanced pregnancy belly began to show original looks that focused on her belly. In this opportunity, The Barbadian-born artist and her partner, musician A$ap Rocky, were caught on camera while shopping for clothes for the baby on the way.

Still far from motherhood they showed themselves Paris Hilton, as Lady in Black, and Emilia Clarke, the beloved Mother of Dragons from GOT, which is installed in Belgium for a film. Lastly, the long-standing pair of David and Victoria Beckham was found red-handed on a yacht as well as the singer Adam Levine, days before coming to the country.

Culkin and his son sport similar haircuts, both sporting a blonde mohawk in the middle of their shaved heads. The Grosby Group

On the other side of the United States, more specifically in New York, Rosalía walks hand in hand with her boyfriend Rauw Alejandro The Grosby Group

Meanwhile, Lucy Hale loads gas through Studio City The Grosby Group

Eiza González smiles at the premiere of The Ambulance at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles with Jake Gyllenghaal The Grosby Group

Expectant parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shop for baby books at Paper Source in Los Angeles The Grosby Group

Before leaving this week for Maroon 5’s South American tour, where they will play in Brazil and Argentina, Adam Levine visits a farmers market in Los Angeles The Grosby Group

A week before Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding, David and Victoria Beckham enjoy a day out on their yacht Seven The Grosby Group

Emilia Clarke in Brussels, Belgium, where she settled to film some scenes for the movie The Pod Generation The Grosby Group