In photos: from the elegance of Camila Morrone at Paris Fashion Week to the “exorcism” of Giselle Bündchen’s car

This week, some of the biggest celebrities in the world of entertainment traveled to Paris, to witness first row the most important shows of the season. Away from Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone She was one of the celebrities who enjoyed the presentation of the new Chanel collection, and like the rest of the personalities who had that privilege, she dressed for the occasion: in her case, she chose to wear a sensual black corset, with a skirt of the same color.

Also present at the classic fashion event were German actress Diane Kruger, eternal British supermodel Naomi Campbell, American actress Kristen Stewart, Burundian singer Khadja Nin, her British colleague Halsey, Korean model and DJ Soo Joo Park and legendary Anne Wintour, who attended the event arm in arm with Australian actor, director, screenwriter and producer Mark Anthony “Baz” Luhrmann.

Camila Morrone at the Chanel Spring-Summer 2023 Collection Presentation JULIEN DE ROSA – AFP

German actress Diane Kruger also enjoyed the classic parade JULIEN DE ROSA – AFP

Always in force, the British supermodel Naomi Campbell JULIEN DE ROSA – AFP

Black and white for actress Kristen Stewart JULIEN DE ROSA – AFP

Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann arriving at the date thibault camus – AP

Burundian singer Khadja Nin also chose a monochrome outfit JULIEN DE ROSA – AFP

Soo Joo Park instead chose a red jumpsuit that turned heads Vianney Le Caer – Invision

With extremely short hair and a look that evokes the last decades of the last century, Halsey posed for the cameras Vianney Le Caer – Invision

With the elegance of always, this Monday, the actress Penelope Cruz participated in the photocall of the film in the margins, in an exclusive hotel in Madrid. The film directed by the Argentine Juan Diego Botto has them both as protagonists along with Luis Tosar. In the plot, the three are immersed in a journey against the clock in the margins of a big city for 24 hours that will be decisive for the future of their lives.

Penélope Cruz at the presentation of the film In the margins, in Madrid Alejandro Martínez Vélez – Eur – Alejandro Mart’nez Vélez – Eur

british actor charlie hunnam it’s also brand new. Together with his French colleague Antonia Desplat enjoyed the premiere of the Apple TV+ series shantaram, at the Bruin Theater in Westwood, California. The series, which has them as protagonists, focuses on the story of a heroin addict who escapes from prison and reinvents himself as a doctor in Bombay.

French actress Antonia Desplat and her British colleague Charlie Hunnam at the premiere of Shantaram MICHAEL TRAN – AFP

And if it’s about premieres, to the great Emma Thompson she was seen smiling and happy with the team of Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical, the new musical version of the successful children’s novel. Australian actor and musician Tim Minchin, screenwriter Dennis Kelly, director and playwright Mathhew Warchus, actresses Lashana Lynch and Sindhu Vee, little Alisha Weir and actor Stephen Graham shared their joy during the London Film Festival 2022 performance.

Emma Thompson with the crew of the new musical version of Matilda at the London Film Festival Scott Garfitt – Invision

Alisha Weir and Stephen Graham pose together during the presentation of the film Vianney Le Caer – Invision

Emma Thompson and Alisha Weir, happy and hugging

Scott Garfitt – Invision

Far from there, in New York, Angelina Jolie She was surprised by the paparazzi in the middle of a shopping trip with her children Zahara and Maddox. Far from covering herself or showing annoyance at the intrusion, the American actress smiled for the cameras and Zahara even had the deference to raise the umbrella that protected them from the rain a few centimeters, at the request of the photographers.

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara, shopping in New York Grosby Group – TIDNY-249

Jennifer Garner and her children Samuel and Seraphina also went shopping, but with a very different goal: to find the best pumpkins to make their Halloween celebration really special. During the walk, the two children of the actress and Ben Affleck climbed to the top of a mountain of bales in search of the best specimen. Her mother, smiling and proud of her, portrayed the moment with her cell phone camera.

Jennifer Garner carrying the pumpkin chosen by the family Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

For the first time in a long time, the cameras caught top model Gisele Bündchen showing off her dazzling smile. The event occurred in Boca Raton, Florida, while the Brazilian was visiting a well-known holistic healer in the area. The visit took place in a very special context: for several weeks the US media have claimed that Bündchen and her husband, Tom Brady, are going through a strong and definitive crisis. Gisele arrived at the curandera’s office, hugged the woman warmly, and walked into her office for a while. The holistic healer came out later with a palo santo and walked around Gisele’s car sprinkling incense.

Gisele Bündchen visited a holistic “healer” in the midst of her notorious marital crisis Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

THE NATION

Get to know The Trust Project