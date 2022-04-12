In photos: from the first image of pregnant Britney Spears to Christina Aguilera’s party night

This weekend, celebrities took advantage of their days off to enjoy with family or stroll through different events. Walks in the sun in the city, afternoons on the beach, the search for new properties and red carpets filled the agendas of the stars.

In the midst of the great global uproar that caused the news of her pregnancy (which she herself shared through her social networks) Britney Spears He landed in Los Angeles with his partner, Sam Ashgari, after the long and pleasant vacations that both took in Hawaii.

In the photos she can be seen calm and even radiant, also wearing huge engagement ring that her fiancé gave her shortly after another of the news that shook her life and that of her fans: the end of her father’s guardianship over her.

Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Ashgari, returned to Los Angeles after a pleasant vacation in Hawaii Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Macaulay Culkin with Brenda Song and their son, Dakota The Grosby Group

Also famous from a very young age, Macaulay Culkin was shown with his partner Brenda Song and their son, Dakota. The little boy, like his dad, sported a mohawk haircut as he made faces and laughed inside the stroller he was sitting in.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, for their part, continue to search for properties. On this occasion, they were discovered by the paparazzi while visiting some offices where they will establish one of their companies. The couple attracted attention ignited marriage rumors after the singer was seen wearing a large ring on one of her fingers, and although nothing has been confirmed yet, the North American media are already talking about an imminent wedding.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look at an office property for a new business venture in Los Angeles Backgrid/The Grosby Group

The couple faced wedding rumors after she was seen wearing a large ring Backgrid/The Grosby Group

in Malibu, Natalie Portman spent the day at the beach with her children, Amalia and Aleph, her husband, Benjamin, their parents, and their dogs.. The actress was out for a walk along the coast taking advantage of the beautiful spring weather while waiting for the highly anticipated premiere of her next film, Thor: Love and Thunderin which he stars alongside Chris Hemsworth.

Natalie Portman enjoying the spring sun with her dogs Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Natalie Portman spent the day in Malibu with her children, husband and parents Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Sporting a Chanel bag, a zebra print blouse, skinny jeans and high heels, Sofía Vergara arrived at the recording studio of America’s Got Talent in Los Angeles and smiled for the photographers.

In Beverly Hills, the Daily Front Row’s sixth edition of the Annual Fashion Awards received many celebrities. The event, which was held at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel, was attended by, among others, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Brie Larson, and Elijah Allan Blitz. Celebrities celebrated their glamorous teams, including the stylists, designers, hairdressers and makeup artists who keep them red carpet-ready all year long.

Sofia Vergara arriving at the filming of America’s Got Talent in Los Angeles Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Machine Gun Kelly at The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Awards Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Megan Fox at The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Awards Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Christina Aguilera at The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Awards Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Paris Hilton at The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Awards Backgrid/The Grosby Group