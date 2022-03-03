In photos: From the total white of Katie Holmes to the sporty look of Hailey Bieber

Hollywood has that I don’t know what that makes its stars magnetic. For some reason the world wants to know where they are, what they do, how they dress. In these last days, several of the most fashionable of the show were captured by the lens of different cameras. This is how we find the beautiful Katie Holmes setting a trend with her suit all white combined with fuchsia stilettos on the streets of New York. On the other side of the United States, a sporty Hailey Bieber appears on the streets of West Hollywood. The image was captured just a week after her husband, Justin Bieber, tested positive for coronavirus.

What’s more, Sophie Turner, who is expecting her second child with Joe Jonas, was also seen in a top neighborhood in Miami, with a T-shirt that had her last name inscribed and a large jumpsuit. While, Dua Lipa She couldn’t help but smile when flashes caught her walking around New York, looking casual after her performance at Madison Square Garden. In the same city, but under daylight, she was found Emily Ratajkowski, who was giving his son Sylvester Apollo Bear a ride around the Tribeca area.

Katie Holmes surprises with the look she chose for a New York event; in white with colorful shoes
Katie Holmes surprises with the look she chose for a New York event; in white with colorful shoes Splash News/The Grosby Group
Hailey Bieber, meanwhile, was caught going to pilates with a sporty and fluo look
Hailey Bieber, meanwhile, was caught going to pilates with a sporty and fluo lookMega/The Grosby Group
Shortly after her pregnancy was confirmed, Sophie Turner wears a wide jean jumpsuit and a T-shirt that has her last name inscribed, during a walk with friends through Wynwood, in Miami
Shortly after her pregnancy was confirmed, Sophie Turner wears a wide jean jumpsuit and a T-shirt that has her last name inscribed, during a walk with friends through Wynwood, in MiamiMega/The Grosby Group
Dua Lipa, in civilian clothes with a fuchsia shirt and sneakers, after giving a concert at Madison Square Garden.
Dua Lipa, in civilian clothes with a fuchsia shirt and sneakers, after giving a concert at Madison Square Garden. The Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group
A cool mother; Emily Ratajkowski was captured while strolling her son Sylvester Apollo Bear through the streets of New York
A cool mother; Emily Ratajkowski was captured while strolling her son Sylvester Apollo Bear through the streets of New YorkSplash News/The Grosby Group

