In photos: From the total white of Katie Holmes to the sporty look of Hailey Bieber

Hollywood has that I don’t know what that makes its stars magnetic. For some reason the world wants to know where they are, what they do, how they dress. In these last days, several of the most fashionable of the show were captured by the lens of different cameras. This is how we find the beautiful Katie Holmes setting a trend with her suit all white combined with fuchsia stilettos on the streets of New York. On the other side of the United States, a sporty Hailey Bieber appears on the streets of West Hollywood. The image was captured just a week after her husband, Justin Bieber, tested positive for coronavirus.

What’s more, Sophie Turner, who is expecting her second child with Joe Jonas, was also seen in a top neighborhood in Miami, with a T-shirt that had her last name inscribed and a large jumpsuit. While, Dua Lipa She couldn’t help but smile when flashes caught her walking around New York, looking casual after her performance at Madison Square Garden. In the same city, but under daylight, she was found Emily Ratajkowski, who was giving his son Sylvester Apollo Bear a ride around the Tribeca area.

Katie Holmes surprises with the look she chose for a New York event; in white with colorful shoes Splash News/The Grosby Group

Hailey Bieber, meanwhile, was caught going to pilates with a sporty and fluo look Mega/The Grosby Group

Shortly after her pregnancy was confirmed, Sophie Turner wears a wide jean jumpsuit and a T-shirt that has her last name inscribed, during a walk with friends through Wynwood, in Miami Mega/The Grosby Group

Dua Lipa, in civilian clothes with a fuchsia shirt and sneakers, after giving a concert at Madison Square Garden. The Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group