In photos: how is the project with which Demi Moore returns to acting and where Olivia Wilde was shown in the midst of the scandal

While he has never formally retired from acting, latest performances of Demi Moore both in movies (Songbird, Please Baby Please) like on TV (Brave New World), unfortunately they have not been too resounding. Now, the actress decided to return to the ring with TheSubstance, a terror movie directed by Coralie Fargeat who is being filmed in France and in which he shares the leading role with Margaret Qualley, the young Emmy-nominated for the miniseries Things to clean.

Of the anticipated production was also going to be part Ray Liotta, one of the actor’s projects that were cut short with his sad death on May 26 this year in the Dominican Republic.

Demi Moore filming The Substance on the forecourt of the Anthéa theater in Antibes, France Best Image/The Grosby Group

As for Moore, she was very excited to be back on a set, and The flashes captured her filming scenes with her signature long black hair and an imposing mustard-colored jacket in the French commune of Antibes, where some sequences are currently being shot. of the Universal Pictures horror film.

The actress made headlines months ago for her brand new courtship with the Swiss chef Daniel Humm which Demi made public in June on her social networks. In the first images he shared, they could be seen in the gardens of Versailles after enjoying an exclusive lunch by renowned chef Alain Ducasse. Next to them was Pilaf, the little chihuahua from the star of Ghost, the shadow of love who accompanies them on the different adventures they undertook “Visiting the place of kings and queens,” Demi wrote as a caption for the photos.

The Substance is a horror movie in which the actress co-stars with Margaret Qualley. Best Image/The Grosby Group

Later, Moore continued to share other postcards of the trip, such as when she went with her boyfriend to the French Open, Roland Garros, to enjoy a tennis match. and see Rafael Nadal win, once again, the championship final. “The next chapter in the adventures of Pilaf (aka Ratoncito): cheering on Rafael Nadal in the final of the French Open 2022. He did not want to miss him breaking his own record by obtaining his 14th French Open title!”, wrote the actress next to the photos.

The chef, for his part, had already published an image with his partner in April, after seeing the exhibition of the artist Roni Horn, and on May 9, he dedicated a sweet post in which he expressed his love and admiration. “You are so inspiring and it is wonderful to witness such grace and greatness. I couldn’t be more proud of you. Your infinite beauty is deeply moving. I love you,” she stated.

In this way, Demi is noted going through a great personal and professional present. In other latitudes, she was seen Olivia Wilde with her children, Otis and Daisy, fruit of her relationship with Jason Sudeikis. The actress and filmmaker, who is in full promotion of her film Do not worry honey, tries not to give more importance to the conflict that would have been generated between her and the protagonist of the film, Florence Pugh, and He was smiling for the cameras.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Wilde discussed his bond with the Oscar nominee. “Florence’s performance in this film is amazing. I find it disconcerting that the media prefers to focus on unfounded rumors and gossip thus overshadowing his profound talent.”, he said and added. “She deserves more than that, just like the movie and everyone who has worked so hard on it.”.

Wilde wore a white shirt, jeans and sneakers on a walk through Los Angeles with his children TIDLA-16

The director of the feature film also made indirect reference to the criticism for the lack of promotion that Pugh gave the film on her Instagram account. “Florence is one of the most in-demand actresses in the universe (…) I understand that some people expect her to be more involved in social networks, but I did not hire her to publish content, I hired her to act. She has fulfilled all the expectations I had of her. That’s all that matters to me,” he stated.

Likewise, stars like Katie Holmes, Sofia Vergara, Zendaya and Jessica Alba were also the focus of paparazzi attention in the last hours.

Kourtney Kardashian arrives at the ‘BooHoo by Kourtney Kardashian’ presentation during New York Fashion Week 2022 at The Highline Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Sofia Vergara, beautiful on her arrival at a new filming of America’s Got Talent Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Jessica Alba, present at New York Fashion Week Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Katie Holmes talks on the phone while shopping in New York REX Features/Shutterstock/The G