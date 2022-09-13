In photos: Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Edward Norton and Kate Hudson, between kisses, hugs and selfies in Toronto

Festival season moved this weekend from Venice to Canada, and celebrities have already walked the red carpet in all their glitz and glamour. The 47th edition of Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) It began last Thursday and in addition to being a great showcase for the stars, the awards are eagerly awaited to meet the great candidates to win the rest of the awards on the film circuit.

The actress Jennifer Lawrence returned to the red carpet thanks to the film Causeways. The interpreter surprised with a shocking transparent black dress over a body of the same tone. The model belongs to Dior’s Haute Couture Autumn-Winter 2022 collection. Lawrence reappeared on the scene after a year’s absence and six months after giving birth to her first child, Cy, the fruit of her relationship with art gallery owner Cooke Maroney.

American actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the Royal Alexandra Theater for the premiere of her film Causeway during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Cole Burston – Canadian Press via ZUMA Press

Lawrence, one of the figures who passed through Toronto Cole Burston – Canadian Press via ZUMA Press

One of the looks that fell in love with the public at the Toronto Film Festival was that of Jessica Chastain: A striking red jumpsuit by Elie Saab. The appearance of the actress, who was very funny at the event, was on Sunday as part of the premiere of The angel of Death (2022), film directed by Tobias Lindholm. Joining Chastain was his co-star and also an Oscar winner, Eddie Redmaynewith a slightly more striking look: earth tone trousers, a plaid print jacket, white shirt and thin black tie.

American actress Jessica Chastain arrives for the premiere of The Angel of Death during the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre. VALERIE MACON – AFP

British actor Eddie Redmayne and American actress Jessica Chastain have fun on the red carpet during the Toronto International Film Festival VALERIE MACON – AFP

British actor Eddie Redmayne with his striking look during the red carpet of the Toronto Film Festival VALERIE MACON – AFP

After the controversies he starred in at the Venice Festival, Harry Styles moved to Canada to present MyPoliceman. The British actor and singer, faithful to Gucci, chose not to wear a shirt for the occasion: he wore a double-breasted jacket with a huge appliqué on the lapel in a dark green tone, light green pants and a clutch in a brighter green. Of course, he took all the attention of those present.

However, his teammate emma corrin was the most praised for her daring choice: a stunning Miu Miu design made up of a black bodysuit with sleeves and a train, black stilettos and crystal stockings. David Dowson completed the trio in a sober dark suit.

British singer and actor Harry Styles arrives for the premiere of My Policeman during the Toronto International Film Festival GEOFF ROBINS – AFP

Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson pose for photographers at the premiere of My Policeman GEOFF ROBINS – AFP

Emma Corrin poses for the cameras in a stunning Miu Miu model GEOFF ROBINS – AFP

Natalie Portman reappeared on a red carpet hand in hand with her husband, the director Benjamin Millepied, for the premiere of Carmen. The actress posed for photographers to show off her design from Dior’s pre-fall 2021 haute couture collection.

Director Benjamin Millepied and actress Natalie Portman attend the red carpet for the premiere of Carmen VALERIE MACON – AFP

Millepied and Portman were friendly and attentive on the red carpet, before the premiere of Carmen VALERIE MACON – AFP

A blonde in red, from head to toe. This is how the actress showed herself kate hudson in front of the flashes in Toronto. Wearing a Carolina Herrera design from the spring/summer 2023 collection to be presented as part of New York Fashion Week, the actress completed the look with matching heels, mouth and nails.

Kate Hudson wore a striking design by Carolina Herrera and decided to bet everything on red Emma McIntyre – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

The producer Shauna Robertson and the American actor Edward Norton went through the Festival for the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. While she wore a fresh green dress, he opted for a more informal look: gray suit, red shirt and large sunglasses.

Producer Shauna Robertson and American actor Edward Norton arrive for the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery VALERIE MACON – AFP

brendan fraser continues to receive the attention of critics and the public for his triumphant return to the art scene with his impeccable participation in the film The Whale. The actor received the TIFF award and joked that the last award he received was in fourth grade. The actor was also very affectionate with his co-worker, Sadie Sink, who decided to wear a minimalist red model by designer Stella McCartney.

Brendan Fraser accepts the TIFF Award presented by IMDbPro, for his work on The Whale Tommaso Boddi – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Actors Sadie Sink and Brendan Fraser pose on the red carpet for The Whale film premiere at the Theater Royal Alexandra Tijana Martin – The Canadian Press

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The actor even arrived on the red carpet in Toronto for his presentation Daniel Craigone of the protagonists with Ana de Armas and Chris Evans.

British actor Daniel Craig arrives for the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, during the Toronto International Film Festival VALERIE MACON – AFP

British actor Daniel Craig arrives for the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during the Toronto International Film Festival VALERIE MACON – AFP

Anna Kendrick dazzled in a vibrant yellow short dress to present “Alice, Darling”. She also opted for a strong color the Irish actor Andrew Scottwho wore a light blue suit, matching t-shirt and blue shoes for the premiere of Catherine Called Birdy. michelle williamsmeanwhile, opted for sobriety and went for an asymmetrical two-tone dress.

Anna Kendrick attends the premiere of “Alice, Darling” during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival Amy Sussman – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Irish actor Andrew Scott arrives for the premiere of Catherine Called Birdy during the Toronto International Film Festival GEOFF ROBINS – AFP

American actress Michelle Williams arrives for the premiere of The Fabelmans during the Toronto International Film Festival VALERIE MACON – AFP

Ryan Eggold arrived for the premiere of A Jazzman’s Blues black suit and white shirt, no tie. However, all eyes were on the English actress minnie driverwho also wore red on the red carpet thanks to the premiere of knightafter a long time out of the industry.

American actor Ryan Eggold arrives for the premiere of A Jazzman’s Blues VALERIE MACON – AFP