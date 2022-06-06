In Photos, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian Getaway After Their Wedding

After a ceremony with great pomp, the newlyweds offered a trip to the Mediterranean Sea, Monday, May 23, in the company of their friends and family.

Live on love and fresh water: this is now the motto of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Both took advantage of their first day as husband and wife, Monday, May 23, to set sail in the Mediterranean Sea, in Portofino. All on a yacht belonging to Dolce & Gabbana, the brand that had dressed the bride, as well as the entire Kardashian clan for the ceremony, organized on Sunday, May 22.

They were with a small group of friends, as well as family members, including two of the 40-year-old’s children, Penelope, 9, and Reign Disick, 7. If his eldest son, Mason Disick, 12, does not appear in the photos of the getaway, he was indeed present at the wedding.

The happy bride wore a black bathing suit under a beach dress of the same color, while the 46-year-old musician sported black pants and a jacket with a pajama effect. It was in a postcard setting that they took advantage of the day, sunbathing on their yacht or jumping into the water like children. The couple’s aficionados are now eagerly awaiting the pictures of their honeymoon.