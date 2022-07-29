In photos: Shakira enjoys the beach in Mexico with her children and Leonardo DiCaprio walks through Italy

Neither his separation from Gerard Piqué nor your problems with the Spanish treasury prevented him from Shakira enjoy summer in the northern hemisphere. The Colombian star shared happy moments with their children, Milan and Sasha, on the Mexican beaches. Yes, the singer, like other celebrities, chose to take a few days off in a destination where heat prevails.

Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico, was the place chosen by the artist to relax and forget for a few days about the bitter moments experienced in recent weeks, after the rumors of infidelity of the Barcelona player. A few days before an “emergency hearing” is held to settle the custody of her children and with the intention of moving to Miami with the children soon, Shakira is determined to have a good time in her new stage of singleness.

On the other hand, love advances at every step between just Married Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck . On their honeymoon, the brand new couple toured Paris, where both celebrities had lunch at Café Marly and visited the Louvre Museum with their children.

The European summer also attracts other famous faces from Hollywood these days, who leaned over the Italian coast to enjoy the heat. american actors Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jamie Foxx They were photographed together with a group of friends in a restaurant in Nerano, Italy, while the American singer Justin Timberlake and the actress Jessica Biel They were seen aboard a luxury yacht in Porto Cervo, Sardinia.

In the U.S, naomi watts said present at a beach in the Hamptons to participate in a photo session. The 53-year-old actress appeared on set in a casual look, before posing in a gold skirt by the seaside.

Meanwhile, in Beverly Hills, Rachel Welch starred in a funny moment by humorously overcoming the pain barrier in the name of beauty, after indulging in a manicure session that lasted almost three hours. At 81 years old, the actress and model shared many laughs with the beauticians and was happy with the result.