In photos: the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida and Cuba

Hurricane Ian hit western Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of more than 150 mph, causing “catastrophic” flooding in several locations.

Ian has also left historic flooding and severe damage in the center of the peninsula and is expected to make landfall again this Friday in South Carolina.

The storm Wednesday caused a multi-meter-high storm surge that inundated large areas of Southwest Florida, with towns like Fort Myers and Naples that have been devastated in the areas near the coast.

The authorities believe there is hundreds of people trapped in their homes, after failing to follow evacuation orders that were issued prior to the hurricane’s arrival. Some are in areas that are only accessible by bridges that have been destroyed.

