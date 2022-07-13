Entertainment

In photos: wedding rumors for Anya Taylor-Joy, Brad Pitt incognito for Rome and a new role for Emma Stone

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 38 2 minutes read

Love knocks at the door of celebrities. While the rumors that point to a possible secret wedding between Anya Taylor-Joy and her boyfriend, musician and actor Malcolm McRaeother celebrity couples consolidate their love ties and are seen in public.

The actor Matt Damon and his wife, the Argentine Luciana Barrosochose Italy to enjoy a vacation, the same destination where Eva Longoria was photographed during a few days of rest in the paradisiacal places of the island of Capri.

Brad Pitt She is another of the stars who these days was seen touring the Italian capital to meet her children, the result of her relationship with Angelina Jolie. The 58-year-old actor was photographed at the airport with his guitar in tow, before reuniting with his daughters Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, 13, who vacationed in Rome with her mother.

In other latitudes, Anya Taylor-Joy was seen wearing a piece of jewelry that has attracted attention: a dazzling emerald and diamond ring that she proudly wore during a romantic outing with her boyfriend in Sydney, Australia. The couple was very caramelized, sharing kisses and hugs in the midst of a crowd queuing to enter the zoo in the Australian city, in the town of Darling Harbour.

Weeks ago, the actress of queen’s gambit He also made headlines upon his arrival at Sydney airport for wearing a ring on the ring finger of his left hand. In several images Taylor-Joy can be seen showing the jewelry object to the paparazzi and an eyewitness informed TheDailyMail that the interpreter seemed “ecstatic” with happiness.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae queued to enter the Sydney Zoo in Australia
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae queued to enter the Sydney Zoo in Australia
Did Anya secretly marry her boyfriend? The actress wears a diamond and emerald ring that does not go unnoticed
Did Anya secretly marry her boyfriend? The actress wears a diamond and emerald ring that does not go unnoticed
Days ago, the protagonist of Lady's Gambit showed a piece of jewelry, which she wears on her left ring finger, in front of the photographers who photographed her on her arrival at Sydney airport
Days ago, the protagonist of Lady’s Gambit showed a piece of jewelry, which she wears on her left ring finger, in front of the photographers who photographed her on her arrival at Sydney airport
A romantic outing for the couple during their stay in Australia
A romantic outing for the couple during their stay in Australia
Brad Pitt, trying to go unnoticed on his arrival at Rome airport, before meeting his daughters Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, 13, who vacationed with her mom, Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt, trying to go unnoticed on his arrival at Rome airport, before meeting his daughters Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, 13, who vacationed with her mom, Angelina Jolie
Mega/The Grosby Group
Hollywood star Matt Damon and his wife, the Argentine Luciana Barroso, enjoyed a summer vacation with their children and other relatives in Rome, as part of a trip that included a visit to the Vatican museums
Hollywood star Matt Damon and his wife, the Argentine Luciana Barroso, enjoyed a summer vacation with their children and other relatives in Rome, as part of a trip that included a visit to the Vatican museums
Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group
Eva Longoria reveals her figure under the Italian sun during her vacation in Capri, where she was seen with her husband, José Antonio Bastón
Eva Longoria reveals her figure under the Italian sun during her vacation in Capri, where she was seen with her husband, José Antonio BastónBackgrid UK/The Grosby Group
In the town of Santa Fe, in New Mexico, United States, actress Emma Stone was seen on the set of a new American television series to be titled The Curse
In the town of Santa Fe, in New Mexico, United States, actress Emma Stone was seen on the set of a new American television series to be titled The CurseBackgrid/The Grosby Group

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 38 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The Marvel’s | When does the new Marvel series premiere and what is it about? What characters will be in the film?

4 mins ago

Reviews: Review of “Fantarias”, a documentary by Romina Richi about Alfredo Arias

15 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez, almost 54, reveals her ultimate beauty secret to her fans (and it’s not sports or diet!)

16 mins ago

Emily Blunt told how she managed to overcome her childhood stutter

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button