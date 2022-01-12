In Piazza Affari, a shower of money on a stock that breaks through while the stock market proceeds cautiously

The European stock exchanges confirm yesterday’s positive day and in today’s session continue in the bullish phase, albeit in a cautious way. The US stock market, which got off to a weak start today, is showing some more uncertainty. On our list, on the other hand, a newly listed stock seems determined to leave its mark. Today, in Piazza Affari, a rain of money on a stock that breaks through while the stock market proceeds cautiously.

Today’s session can be considered a reflection. The consumer price index in the US rose 0.7% year-on-year in December, which is exactly the expected value. However, the monthly increase went from 0.7% in November to 0.5% in December. So in theory, the price rush seems to be losing strength. Yesterday Powell speaking to the US Congress wanted to reassure the markets, confirming that US growth is strong and that the impact of the Omicron variant will be short-term.

In Europe, on the other hand, economic growth is sending contradictory signals. According to the latest Eurostat data, industrial production in the Eurozone has increased on a monthly basis but has fallen on an annual basis. The monthly increase in November over October was 2.3%, but the year-on-year decline is 1.5%. The decline in November took analysts by surprise and could be a sign of slowing economic growth.

Despite everything, the European stock exchanges closed in positive ground after a not particularly exciting day. Even the slight rise in the US stock market did not favor the indices in the afternoon. However, the Euro Stoxx 50 finished up 0.8% at the end of the day. The German Dax index has to settle for a gain of 0.4%, while the Paris stock exchange rose 0.7%. The London Stock Exchange gained 0.8% and the markets seem to give little importance to the growing difficulties of the government led by Boris Johnson. Perhaps the signs of a fall in the executive are viewed positively by operators.

At the time of market close in Europe, the 3 US indices were up slightly. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were gaining 0.3% while the Dow Jones was up 0.1%.

The Milan stock exchange closed up by 0.6%. The Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) finished the session at 27,714 points, close to the highs of the day. Most of the gain came after the opening of the US stock exchange. Among the blue chips, the very strong rise of Iveco stands out. The stock reached the stock market just a few sessions and has already become the protagonist of daring descents and spectacular ascents. Even today, the stock posted a gain of 5.7%, closing at € 5.77.

