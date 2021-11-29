The stock exchanges experienced a very dark week. You have to go back more than a year to find 5 equally negative days. The market crash on Friday took everyone by surprise. However, an underlying weakness had been weighing on the markets for a few sessions. The European stock exchanges were struggling to rise and if they did it was in very small steps. The US stock exchanges from the beginning of November were moving sideways and no longer had the strength to rise.

The event that triggered the sales

Several times our analysts had emphasized this underlying weakness. When markets are at their highs and struggling to rise, they need a correction to bring prices back to more acceptable levels. This correction comes in, and is effective, if almost the entire market sells at around the same time. In order for this contemporaneity of sales to occur, an event that triggers them is necessary.







The event arrived on Friday. The news of the discovery of a new variant of Covid, the South African variant, caused all European stock exchanges to open down by more than 3%. The declines in the Old Continent, at the end of the session, were around 4%. Furthermore, the session on Friday, the last of the week and statistically not favorable to bullish positions, gave a greater boost to sales.

Traders achieved two goals on Friday. They monetized some of the gains they made in the past few weeks and got safe over the weekend in anticipation of events.

In Piazza Affari after the thud on Friday, here is what could happen today

A rebound could be seen today if traders consider correcting from the highs of recent weeks sufficient. If we take the latest corrections of the US S&P 500 index, we find that they have been on the order of 3-4%. The amplitude of the latest corrections by the Italian stock exchange was around 7.5%. With the close on Friday, the Italian stock exchange fell by about 7.5% from the highs of November 16. In the last week alone, the major index of Piazza Affari lost 5.4%. The S&P 500 on Friday closed down 2.2%. The index fell just under 3.5% from its high on November 22. Both drops are in the order of magnitude of the previous corrections.

In Piazza Affari after the thud on Friday, here is what could happen today. Let’s start with the data of the closing on Friday. In the last session, the Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed down by 4.6% and prices stopped at 25,852 points. In order for the rebound to materialize, the first condition is that the index again moves above 26,000 points. A close above 26,200 points would be encouraging for subsequent sessions.

On the downside, it is necessary to monitor the threshold of 25,800 points which on Friday contained the decline. If prices also fall below this level, they will drop to the area of ​​25,500 / 25,600 points.

