The week started very well for the Milan Stock Exchange and the European Stock Exchanges. Yesterday in the first session of the eighth the European squares all closed positively despite the uncertain start of Wall Street. The positive climate that is spreading on the markets of the Old Continent is attracting new investments from large operators. Between now and the end of the year we could see the phenomenon of the transfer of investments from the American stock exchange to the European stock exchange. In fact, Wall Street has raced a lot in the last year and even yesterday, despite the uncertain start, prices were at all-time highs. On the other hand, the European stock exchanges and in particular Piazza Affari have been running much less. In fact, in Europe, among the main lists, the German and French stock exchanges are at all-time highs and London is approaching absolute maximums.

Piazza Affari has lagged far behind, the Ftse Mib index is still 23,405 points from its all-time highs compared to yesterday’s close. In percentage terms they are about 83%. So, assuming that Piazza Affari can also reach highs like the main European stock exchanges, in theory the Ftse Mib index should rise by 83%. Prices will certainly take some time to fill this gap, but this will not happen by the end of the year. However, between now and the end of 2021 we could see the acceleration of the ongoing rally.

In Piazza Affari, this magnet event can make a lot of money rain on these securities

Yesterday the Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed up by half a percentage point. Prices finished at 27,868 points, 2 points above the record of the year but over the course of the day they went even higher. Yesterday the Milan stock exchange marked the fourth consecutive session on the rise. Prices could reach and exceed 28,000 points today or tomorrow. This target, now within reach, can give a further bullish boost to prices as it would attract new investors to blue chips. In Piazza Affari, this magnet event can make a lot of money rain on these securities.

Today, exceeding 27,878 points would push prices to the target of 28,000 points. On the downside, a first level to be kept under observation is 27,600 points. If the Ftse Mib index were to fall below this price, the possibility of exceeding 28,000 points would probably be a few days away.

Among the blue chips yesterday Telecom led the way in terms of performance. The stock closed with a 3% rise to € 0.334. Our analysts had already talked about the action in the article: “Rain of purchases on this title ready to take off in a record stock market”. After a deep downturn, the stock looks ready to restart on the upside. Exceeding € 0.34 would pave the way for achieving € 0.365. This bullish hypothesis would be denied if prices returned below € 0.325.

