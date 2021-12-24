The last session before Christmas ends with a nice gift. Santa Claus arrived on the markets early and brought a nice upside as a gift. The European stock exchanges recorded a session with good earnings. The result was by no means taken for granted in a pre-holiday session with the markets closing 3 days ahead. Also in today’s session it should be noted that in Piazza Affari two stocks are a bang and the Milan Stock Exchange books the record.

Today was better than expected. There were many unknowns as to whether equity markets could score a new bullish day. Tomorrow, December 24th, Piazza Affari and many other price lists will be closed while those in London and Paris will be open for half a day. So for many stock exchanges today was the last session before Christmas and there was a risk that they would take advantage. Moreover, with three days of closed markets and with Omicron infections on the rise in Europe, many operators would probably have remained at the window. In the end it didn’t happen that way.

The stock markets started well but not very well and remained slightly up until 14.00. The turning point came with the launch of Wall Street. The US stock market started higher driven by the data on requests for weekly unemployment benefits. These confirmed the analysts’ forecasts, remaining at the levels of the previous week. The consumer spending figure, which rose 0.6% in November, probably gave the US stock market a boost as well.

In Piazza Affari, two stocks make a bang and the Milan Stock Exchange books the record

At the end of the session, the Euro Stoxx 50 gained 1.1% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 1%. The London and Paris stock exchanges recorded minor increases. The French one rose by 0.7% while the English one by 0.4%.

Piazza Affari closed with a rise of 0.7% thanks to a shot in the last two hours. By 2.30 pm prices had returned to negative, then the opening of Wall Street reversed the trend. In the end, the Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed at 27,016 points. The close above 27,000 points favors a climb of the index to 28,000 points in the next week.

It is indicative that as many as 31 stocks among the 40 with the largest capitalization ended in positive ground. The best stock among the blue chips was CNH which gained 3.4% to close at € 16.7, a step away from an all-time high. Intek is also in great shape. The share gained 7.6%, the best performance of the day on the Milan list. These two shares made a nice Christmas gift to their shareholders.

