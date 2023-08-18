In pics: From Megan Fox’s stunning look to Shakira laughing with a mystery man

As is the case every day in their busy lives, celebrities were once again captured by the flash in different situations, be it work related or just with the aim of relaxing amidst so many busy schedules full of commitments. Get involved in recreational activities in some way.

The actress was one of the celebrities photographed this week Megan Fox, who wore an impressive look for the show, was donned by her partner Machine Gun Kelly in London. The actress can be seen wearing a tight dress, a leather jacket, gray buccaneers, etc. Her hair is very different from the hair she’s worn over the years: with waves and dyed red, After the recital, both Megan and her fiancé allowed photographs for the media.

Megan Fox prepares for Machine Gun Kelly concert in London Backgrid UK / The Grosby Group

in a recent interview with Sports IllustratedFox stated that she suffers from body dysmorphia. “I never really see myself the way other people see me. There has never been a point in my life when I fell in love with my body. Never, never”, revealed the actress, who also spoke about how the pressures of the industry affected her, even when she was very young.

“When I was younger, it was like an obsession that I had to look like this. It’s not clear to me why I had this awareness of my body from such a young age,” she said, sharing: “I believe the journey to love myself will be endless”,

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have rekindled their relationship after rumors of a split and went to dinner at London’s Bocconcino restaurant. Backgrid UK / The Grosby Group

He also mentioned a turning point in his life. He confessed, “I think I had a really psychological breakdown where I didn’t want to do anything.” “I didn’t want to be seen, I didn’t want to have my picture taken, I didn’t want to walk the carpet, I didn’t want to be seen in public at all because I was afraid, and I was sure and certain, that I would be laughed at, or spit on, Or someone would shout at me, or people would throw stones at me or attack me… I went through a very dark moment after that,” said Nayak. satanic temptation,

Shakira smiles as she disembarks from a skiff as she finishes another wakeboarding session in Miami. Artist looking happy since arriving from Spain Mega/The Grosby Group

On the other hand, To shakira He could be seen relaxed and happy while practicing wakeboarding (water ski) with a mystery man in Miami , who will be your coach. The singer, who premiered the music video for “Acrostic”, a song that featured her children Milan and Sasha, left Barcelona permanently after her scandalous split from Gerard Piqué, and has sought to protect her little one from the media. Said to respect the “right to privacy”. Wale.

“As they begin a new phase in their lives, I strongly request the media on behalf of our children to please respect their right to privacy. I request you to refrain from following them at the exit or entrance of the school, at the door of our house, or in their extra-curricular and playful activities.S,” he said in a statement on Instagram.

The Colombian’s life in Miami is filled with the presence of great celebrities, such as her reunion with Gisele Bündchen and rumors of romances with Lewis Hamilton and Tom Cruise Mega/The Grosby Group

In a statement to the press, Ana Lourdes Martinez, a friend of Shakira’s family, said that the artist is enjoying the single life.because their first priority is their children, so even though He was photographed with the pilot With Lewis Hamilton and actor Tom Cruise, the singer is not ready to start a relationship,

“When friends are in Miami, they get together. the press wants to create a romance, but She’s known Tom for a long time. She is focusing on her family,” Martinez said in the quoted statements page six.

Taylor Swift is seen arriving at a recording studio in New York City Splash News/The Grosby Group

In form of other stars who were captured brightly in the last hours, It features Taylor Swift (who was recording in New York). impasse about a tour that could take her to Argentina), Emily Ratajkowski, Courteney Cox (Which surprised one fan.) Friend), Ben Affleck and Heidi Klum, who were shown kissing on a yacht with her husband, musician and producer, Tom Kaulitz.

Friends star Courteney Cox meets a guy taking a picture of her in New York City, and she stops by to talk to him to say thanks Backgrid / The Grosby Group

Ben Affleck taking a break from moving into his new mansion, walking around Los Angeles TIDLA-302

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz take advantage of a sunny day to take a yacht ride in front of Cannes Best Image/The Grosby Group

Young model Emily Ratajkowski waits for her car outside her New York City apartment Backgrid / The Grosby Group

