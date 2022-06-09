In pictures, Christian Louboutin presents L’Exhibition[niste] Chapter II

This summer, the Christian Louboutin exhibition, L’Exhibition[niste]will be the big event at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco from July 9 to August 28, 2022.

For this Chapter 2, the exhibition has been redesigned by its curator Olivier Gabet, director of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. It will offer the public new perspectives on this work in a scenography that will extend over 2000 square meters. It will unveil unpublished works related to the Monegasque inspirations of the creator as well as new collaborations.

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

“When Monaco organizes exhibitions, these are spaces of freedom because of the places that host them which can be transformed at will. At the Grimaldi Forum Bacon and Giacometti, I saw exhibitions thought out completely differently, with a freedom in their conceptions and their narrations which allowed me to reimagine my exhibition without any constraint”, explains Christian Louboutin in a press release.

The choice of the Principality is not insignificant since the famous shoemaker established a special relationship with Monaco from the 1990s. Very quickly, Christian Louboutin was inspired by Monegasque life, the history between the Principality, artists and the world of entertainment, as well as the richness of the collections of the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco and the New National Museum of Monaco.

The exhibition traces three decades of creativity, drawing inspiration from cultures and arts around the world. At the heart of the exhibition, the room of the “Imaginary Museum” will create a dialogue over 300 square meters between objects from Christian Louboutin’s personal collection and heritage and artistic works borrowed from public and private collections, including those of Monegasque museums. It will explore various themes that run through the work of the creator such as his love of dance and the heritage of the Ballets Russes, the Pop influence of Warhol, the photographic work of Helmut Newton and his fascination for the oceanographic universe. .

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

The exhibition will present exclusive collaborations of Christian Louboutin with artists and fashion designers: a bespoke installation by British visual artist Allen Jones designed in 3D, especially for the Grimaldi Forum, will offer visitors an immersive space covering 170 square meters; the video by New Zealand artist Lisa Reihana where works from Christian Louboutin’s personal collection and places dear to him mingle; a piece by designer Victoire de Castellane, artistic director of Dior Joaillerie.

The route of the exhibition

Divided into thirteen chapters, this journey covers nearly thirty years of Christian Louboutin’s creation and highlights the various sources of inspiration and creative processes that make up the designer’s approach.

Among the different rooms, there is the Nudes room. Initiated in 2013, this line of flesh-colored shoes is now one of the brand’s classics.

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

The Atelier room presents the different stages in the design of a shoe. There are nearly a hundred. The room devoted to the manufacture of a shoe combines two different and complementary aspects: works and objects that embody the creative process (feet, shapes, tools, materials) and a series of films that allow you to visualize in a clearer and more more alive the stages of the creation of a shoe.

The exhibition ends with the Pop Corridor room, which confirms the strong place occupied by Christian Louboutin’s creations in popular culture today. A brand much appreciated by personalities from various fields such as Tina Turner, Beyoncé, Leonardo Di Caprio, Kobe Bryant, Zendaya or Blake Lively.